    UGC NET admit card 2022 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam on Sept 30; Here's how to download

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for September 30, 2022 exam. Candidates can download admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can download the UGC NET admit card now. They must enter their application number and date of birth to get their UGC NET admit card.

    The first phase of the UGC NET was conducted in December 2021 and June 2022. Both exams were conducted under the merged cycle.

    Here's how you can download the admit card

    • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    • On the home page, click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link.
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the admit card and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for future requirements.

    “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Cards, he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

    Admit cards for candidates whose examination is scheduled for 1st October 2022, will be released soon. The admit cards for the candidates whose examination is scheduled from 8 -14 October 2022, will be released well before the examination.

