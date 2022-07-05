Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET 2022: NTA releases subject-wise exam schedule, check official notice here

    "The NTA will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14," according to an official statement on the website.

    UGC NET 2022 NTA releases subject wise exam schedule check official notice here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET 2022 test schedule and aspirants should be aware that the UGC NET 2022 test schedule for the combined cycle of December 2021 and June 2022 has been published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    The UGC NET test, which was planned for July 8, will not be held, according to the reports. The exam will start on July 9th. "The NTA will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14," according to an official statement on the website.

    Aspirants should be aware that the exam will be administered via a computer-based test (CBT).

    Also Read | CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it

    The announcement also indicated that the test schedule and names of the remaining topics, which will be held on August 12, 13, and 14, 2022, will be released in due time. The NTA's official website displays the city allotment of applicants whose topics will be assessed on July 9, 2022. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for the most recent updates and information on the UGC NET admit card.

    How can you download the exam schedule?

    1. Go to the NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    2. On the webpage, click on the notification link that says 'NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1'.
    3. The exam schedule will be shown in PDF format on the screen.
    4. Candidates must scroll down to Annexure 1.
    5. The NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 exam schedule and dates will then be shown.
    6. Candidates can see and bookmark the NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 test schedule for future reference.

    Also Read | COMEDK Result 2022 announced; step-by-step guide to download scorecards

    UGC-NET is a test used to assess Indian citizens' eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' positions in Indian universities and colleges.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon know how to download it gcw

    CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it

    COMEDK Result 2022 announced; step-by-step guide to download scorecards - adt

    COMEDK Result 2022 announced; step-by-step guide to download scorecards

    ABVP protest: Schools in Telangana remain shut today - adt

    ABVP protest: Schools in Telangana remain shut today

    PSEB Result 2022: Class 10th result to be announced today; know websites, time, other details - adt

    PSEB Result 2022: Class 10th result announced; know pass percentage, toppers, websites to check

    Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt

    Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral - gps

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind RBA

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind

    Alcohol consumption to smoking 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack drb

    Alcohol consumption to smoking, 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack

    IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: India just went into a shell on Day 4 against England - Ravi Shastri-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro Report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro: Report

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon