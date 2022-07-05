UGC NET 2022: NTA releases subject-wise exam schedule, check official notice here

"The NTA will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14," according to an official statement on the website .

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET 2022 test schedule and aspirants should be aware that the UGC NET 2022 test schedule for the combined cycle of December 2021 and June 2022 has been published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET test, which was planned for July 8, will not be held, according to the reports. The exam will start on July 9th. "The NTA will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14," according to an official statement on the website.

Aspirants should be aware that the exam will be administered via a computer-based test (CBT).

Also Read | CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it

The announcement also indicated that the test schedule and names of the remaining topics, which will be held on August 12, 13, and 14, 2022, will be released in due time. The NTA's official website displays the city allotment of applicants whose topics will be assessed on July 9, 2022. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for the most recent updates and information on the UGC NET admit card.

How can you download the exam schedule?

1. Go to the NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the webpage, click on the notification link that says 'NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1'.

3. The exam schedule will be shown in PDF format on the screen.

4. Candidates must scroll down to Annexure 1.

5. The NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 exam schedule and dates will then be shown.

6. Candidates can see and bookmark the NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase 1 test schedule for future reference.

Also Read | COMEDK Result 2022 announced; step-by-step guide to download scorecards

UGC-NET is a test used to assess Indian citizens' eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' positions in Indian universities and colleges.