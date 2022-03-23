Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India warns China: You have no locus standi to comment on Kashmir

    India has warned China after it spoke up on the Kashmir issue at the Organisation of Islamic Conference in Pakistan. New Delhi has told Beijing to refrain from commenting on internal matters.

    India warns China Kashmir issue OIC meet remarks locus standi
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

    While speaking at the 48th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Conference in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had stated that his country echoed similar views that other Islamic nations leaders have shared here on Kashmir. Interestingly, Wang Yi will be arriving in New Delhi on Thursday.

    "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," Wang Yi said. 

    Countering Wang, India's External Affairs Ministry said that matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely its internal affairs. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment. 

    He also stated that other countries should note that India refrains from a public judgement of their internal issues. 

    Pakistan and OIC have always invoked Kashmir issues on different forums. On March 22, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lambasted the OIC leaders and said that the group is not being taken seriously on international platforms. 

    Speaking about the OIC's role, Khan said, "We have failed both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir. I am sad to say that we have been able to make no impact at all."

    "We (Muslims) are 1.5 billion people and yet our voice to stop this blatant injustice is insignificant," he said. Even with regard to the withdrawal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, Imran said "nothing happened because they (India) feels no pressure."

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
