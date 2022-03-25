NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who is on a two-day unannounced visit to India met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday, wherein he was told to resolve the issues early pertaining to standoff in the eastern Ladakh at multiple locations.

Sources in the government establishment said Doval asked the visiting foreign minister to take forward early and complete disengagement in the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh.

He also told Wang Yi to remove impediments to allow the bilateral relationship to take its natural course, sources added.

As per the sources, Doval was invited to visit China to which he replied that he could visit once the issues between the two sides are resolved. It should be noted that the Chinese foreign minister who had arrived on March 25 evening, received a frosty response upon his arrival.

Neither side had confirmed his visit to India till External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted a photo with him on Friday.

Prior to his visit to New Delhi, he had made a surprise visit to Afghanistan after concluding his trip to Pakistan, wherein he participated in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference on March 25.

As per the sources, New Delhi did not make his visit public as he has again commented on India's internal affairs at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation platform in Pakistan. This is Wang Yi's first visit to India since the standoff began between two countries in the Ladakh region in May 2020.

