    NEET 2022: Answer key likely to be out on August 21; Will passing marks increase?

    NEET cheating scam and a high number of applicants could have delayed the result declaration process. The passing marks too are expected to rise this year for medical entrance exam. Here's what we know so far.

    NEET 2022 Answer key likely to be out on August 21 know passing marks other details gcw
    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) are being awaited by more than 18 lakh candidates. The largest admission exam, the medical entrance exam, was held on July 17, but more than a month later, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administered the exam, has failed to make any more announcements. The NEET results are typically released a month and a half after the test; but, this year, the NTA is unlikely to follow the custom because it will first disclose the preliminary and then the final answer key.

    Although the NTA has not made an official statement on the NEET results, it is believed that the NEET answer key will be available on August 21. Although there have been rumours before, NTA has not yet issued an official denial of the claims. NEET answer key will be accessible at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in after it is announced.

    This year, a record number of students took the NEET test since a total of 18,72,329 individuals enrolled for it, and 95% of them showed up. This is an increase of more than 2 lakh from prior years. This may be one of the things holding up the process. Additional elements include a suspected cheating fraud. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught a group of test-takers who were attempting to take the NEET 2022 medical entrance exam on behalf of students.

    The minimum passing scores needed to pass the NEET 2022 exam are anticipated to climb in response to the increase in applications. For NEET, students receive percentile results. This is making relative. According to experts, applicants would need to get 150 points to pass with a 50 percentile score.

    The NEET qualifying scores for general category students last year varied from 138 to 720, while they ranged from 108 to 137 for OBC, SC, and ST candidates. Nevertheless, this was a decrease from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019.  The cut-off is 40 percentile for SC, ST applicants, and 45 percentile for PH candidates. The number of test-takers, the number of seats available, and the test's level of difficulty are some of the variables that affect the cut-off score.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
