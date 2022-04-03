CUET 2022: Registrations to open from April 6; here's how you can apply

The exam will be administered by computer-based test (CBT) in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) style during the first and second weeks of July. CUET (UG) 2022 will offer students with a single point of contact to apply for admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the nation for various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start accepting registrations for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on April 6. It was originally planned to begin on April 2 but has since been postponed. The application window will be available until 5 pm on May 6. Fees must be submitted by 11.50 pm. Students will be able to apply through the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — after the registration link is opened.

The exam will be administered by computer-based test (CBT) in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) style during the first and second weeks of July. CUET (UG) 2022 will offer students with a single point of contact to apply for admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the nation for various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

How to apply?

Step 1: Navigate to the CUET official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the CUET 2022 application page.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with all of the required information.

Step 4: Proceed with the application fee payment.

Step 5: Save and download the application form for future use.

Admission to all central universities, including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, would be based on the same entrance exam result. It can also be used to get admission to both private and public universities. Top institutions such as Jamia Hamdard and TISS have expressed interest in using CUET for admissions but have yet to make a final decision.

The first exam slot is 195 minutes long, while the second slot is 225 minutes long. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu shall be the medium of instruction. It will be divided into four sessions: sections IA, IB, II, and III.

