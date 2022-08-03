Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET 2022 answer key to be released on August 4; know how to download, other details

    The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. On the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, applicants who took the test can get the TS ICET 2022, the answer key.

    TS ICET 2022 answer key to be released on August 4 know how to download other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    The preliminary answer key for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET 2022, is anticipated to be made public by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on August 4, 2022. On the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, applicants who took the test can get the TS ICET 2022, the answer key. Candidates might look here for further information.

    The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.

    When the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 is issued, a link will become active, and applicants must input their login information, which includes their date of birth and roll number, among other things. The answer keys only provide an approximate score; they do not represent your final results.

    Also Read | CAT 2022: Registration process commences today; know how to apply, important date

    Here's how to download the answer key

    • Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in
    • On the homepage, click on the answer key link
    • Key in your credentials and log in
    • Download the answer key and print out for future use.

    The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key is August 8. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22. The entrance test's qualifying percentage is 25 percent, or 50 out of a possible 200 points. However, candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes do not require a minimum qualifying percentage of marks.

    Also Read: TS ECET 2022: Exam response sheet and answer key to be released today; know time, website here

    For the academic year 2022–2023, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is required for enrollment in M.B.A. and M.C.A. programmes at all Telangana State universities and institutions that are connected with them.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CAT 2022: Registration process commences today; know how to apply, important date - adt

    CAT 2022: Registration process commences today; know how to apply, important date

    AP 10th supplementary result 2022 announced; know how to check - adt

    AP 10th supplementary result 2022 announced; know how to check

    SSC MTS exam 2022 answer key out; know how to download, important dates - adt

    SSC MTS exam 2022 answer key out; know how to download, important dates

    NMAT 2022 Registration process begins know how to apply other important details gcw

    NMAT 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply, other important details

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released by NTA know how to download and other details gcw

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released; know how to download and other details

    Recent Stories

    Vladimir Putin rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of US sanctions gcw

    Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of US sanctions

    Congress defies Modi government; leaders use Nehru holding 'Tiranga' as social media display photo snt

    Congress defies Modi government; leaders use Nehru holding 'Tiranga' as social media display photo

    Kerala rain: IMD issues red alert in 3 districts; Idukki reservoir water level rises - adt

    Kerala rain: IMD issues red alert in 3 districts; Idukki reservoir water level rises

    Taiwan Prez Tsai meets Nancy Pelosi says her country will firmly uphold its sovereignty gcw

    Taiwan Prez Tsai meets Nancy Pelosi, says her country will firmly uphold its sovereignty

    Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Here are top 4 records held by the Indian football legend-ayh

    Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Here are top 4 records held by the Indian football legend

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon