TS ICET 2022 answer key to be released on August 4; know how to download, other details

The preliminary answer key for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET 2022, is anticipated to be made public by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on August 4, 2022. On the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, applicants who took the test can get the TS ICET 2022, the answer key. Candidates might look here for further information.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.

When the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 is issued, a link will become active, and applicants must input their login information, which includes their date of birth and roll number, among other things. The answer keys only provide an approximate score; they do not represent your final results.

Here's how to download the answer key

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the answer key and print out for future use.

The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key is August 8. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22. The entrance test's qualifying percentage is 25 percent, or 50 out of a possible 200 points. However, candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes do not require a minimum qualifying percentage of marks.

For the academic year 2022–2023, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is required for enrollment in M.B.A. and M.C.A. programmes at all Telangana State universities and institutions that are connected with them.