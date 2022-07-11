Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET PG 2022: July 11 is last date for payment of application fee; here's how you can pay last minute

    According to the official announcement, the National Testing Agency has extended the deadlines for registration and submission of application forms, payment of application fees, and application form correction. Candidates must submit their application fee no later than 11.50 p.m. today. Those that wait until the last minute may be unable to pay the costs.

    First Published Jul 11, 2022

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, extended the deadline for registration and submission of the application form. The application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022, is today, July 11, 2022. Candidates must submit their application fee no later than 11.50 p.m. today. Those that wait until the last minute may be unable to pay the costs. Candidates who have already paid do not need to fret, but those who have not paid have until the evening to do so.

    Here's how to pay fees for CUET PG 2022

    • Cuet.nta.nic.in is the website to visit.
    • When the webpage displays, click on CUET PG 2022 Registration.
    • Enter your login information and click the Pay Application Fee button.
    • Pay the fees and then click the submit button.
    • Download and save a copy of the fee receipt.

    All students should keep an eye on the official website as the CUET PG 2022 Exam dates will be announced soon.

    Candidates who made mistakes on their application form need not be concerned since the National Testing Agency will open the rectification window tomorrow, July 12, 2022, until July 14, 2022, at 11:50 p.m. Furthermore, the notification said that form revisions will be allowed with an extra cost based on the amount of adjustments submitted by the candidate. The CUET PG 2022 Exam dates have yet to be declared by NTA. It will be available shortly on both the official websites, nta.ac.in and cute.nta.ac.in.

