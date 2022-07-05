Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE to likely announce Class 10th, 12th results by July 7; Here's what we know

    Once the results are revealed, all students who took the class 10 or class 12 test will be able to access them. It will be made available on the official website and may be accessed by following the instructions. To qualify for the TBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022, applicants must obtain at least 30% in each paper and overall to pass the TBSE 10th, 12th examinations 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    The Tripura Board is anticipated to release the class 10 and 12 results next week. Tripura Board President Bhabatosh Saha had stated that the TBSE is attempting to announce class 10, 12, and 13 results before July 7, 2022, as per various reports. The official date for the release of the results has not yet been announced. 

    Once the results are revealed, all students who took the class 10 or class 12 test will be able to access them. It will be made available on the official website and may be accessed by following the instructions outlined below. A list of official websites where you may check your results is also provided.

    Here's how to check your Class 10th and Class 12th results

    Step 1: Visit the official websites.
    Step 2: On the webpage, click the "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2021-22 Examination Result" link. OR "TBSE class XII Term-II examination Result 2021-2022"
    Step 3: On the login screen, candidates must input the necessary information such as their roll number and registration number.
    Step 4: After logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5: Candidates must review the results and save the page.
    Step 6: Candidates are urged to print the results for future reference.

    Here is a list of websites where you can check results

    • tripuraresults.nic.in
    • tbse.in
    • tripura.nic.in.

    To qualify for the TBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022, applicants must obtain at least 30% in each paper and overall to pass the TBSE 10th, 12th examinations 2022. This year, 43,294 students took the Class 10 test 2022, which was held between April 18 and May 6, while 28,931 students took the Class 12th exam, which was held between May 2 and June 1, 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
