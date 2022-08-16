TNEA 2022: Rank list released at tneaonline.org; Here's step-by-step guide to check

Tamil Nadu will declare the TNEA Rank List 2022 for state-level engineering admissions today. Check TNEA Rank List for Engineering Admissions online by logging onto the exam portal - tneaonline.org. Here's a step-by-step guide to check the list.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu released the TNEA 2022 rank list on Tuesday. On tneaonline.org, a PDF download link for the TNEA rank list for 2022 will be provided. The releasing date of the TNEA 2022 rank list is August 16. By entering into their account using their email ID and password, candidates may view the TNEA rank list for 2022.

The registered email address and password are needed to access the TNEA 2022 rank list. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be able to participate in TNEA counselling. The results of the qualifying test are used by the authorities to create the TNEA rank list for 2022.

Based on the students' 200-point scores in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, the TNEA rank list for 2022 will be created (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50). The application period for TNEA 2022 counselling, which is set to open on August 20, 2022, will be open to selected individuals.

Candidates can check the TNEA rank list 2022 through the following steps:

Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.

Click on the TNEA rank list 2022 pdf download link.

Enter the TNEA login credentials namely Email ID and password

TNEA rank list will be available on the screen.

Download the TNEA 2022 rank list pdf for future reference.

The category-specific and overall TNEA rank lists are public. However, the timing of the TNEA rank list publication has not yet been formally announced by the authorities. Candidates will be eligible for TNEA lateral entrance counselling in 2022 if they obtain a spot on the TNEA rank list.

A student must deposit their fees within seven days after being chosen in the rank list, per DOTE, in order to reserve their spot. The next individual on the merit list will be given the seat if the student does not pay the money within the allocated period.