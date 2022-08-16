Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TNEA 2022: Rank list released at tneaonline.org; Here's step-by-step guide to check

    Tamil Nadu will declare the TNEA Rank List 2022 for state-level engineering admissions today. Check TNEA Rank List for Engineering Admissions online by logging onto the exam portal - tneaonline.org.  Here's a step-by-step guide to check the list.

    TNEA 2022 Rank list to release today at tneaonlineorg Here s step by step guide to check gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu released the TNEA 2022 rank list on Tuesday. On tneaonline.org, a PDF download link for the TNEA rank list for 2022 will be provided. The releasing date of the TNEA 2022 rank list is August 16. By entering into their account using their email ID and password, candidates may view the TNEA rank list for 2022.

    The registered email address and password are needed to access the TNEA 2022 rank list. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be able to participate in TNEA counselling. The results of the qualifying test are used by the authorities to create the TNEA rank list for 2022.

    Based on the students' 200-point scores in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, the TNEA rank list for 2022 will be created (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50). The application period for TNEA 2022 counselling, which is set to open on August 20, 2022, will be open to selected individuals.

    Also Read | CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    Candidates can check the TNEA rank list 2022 through the following steps:

    • Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.
    • Click on the TNEA rank list 2022 pdf download link.
    • Enter the TNEA login credentials namely Email ID and password
    • TNEA rank list will be available on the screen.
    • Download the TNEA 2022 rank list pdf for future reference.

    The category-specific and overall TNEA rank lists are public. However, the timing of the TNEA rank list publication has not yet been formally announced by the authorities. Candidates will be eligible for TNEA lateral entrance counselling in 2022 if they obtain a spot on the TNEA rank list.

    Also Read | TS EAMCET result 2022 declared; Lohith Reddy, Neha Juturi tops EAMCET results; Know all toppers here

    A student must deposit their fees within seven days after being chosen in the rank list, per DOTE, in order to reserve their spot. The next individual on the merit list will be given the seat if the student does not pay the money within the allocated period.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here - adt

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download - adt

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    TNEA 2022: Rank list likely to be released on August 16; check details here - adt

    TNEA 2022: Rank list likely to be released on August 16; check details here

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for 2nd special OJEE ends today; know how to apply - adt

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for 2nd special OJEE ends today; know how to apply

    NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on August 14 know how to check gcw

    NEET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on August 14; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football AIFF- Bhaichung Bhutia-ayh

    'Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football' - Bhaichung Bhutia

    Bihar Cabinet expansion RJD JDU leaders to be inducted in Nitish Kumar government gcw

    Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD's Tej Pratap, JD(U) leader Leshi Singh, others take oath as ministers

    football We need help Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, make SOS call to board over new signings snt

    'We need help': Man United players, including Ronaldo, issue SOS call to board over new signings

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here - adt

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism" RBA

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon