NIRF Ranking 2022: Miranda House best college, IIT Madras best engineering college in India; here's the list

    Institutions were ranked based on five criteria: Teaching Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. The NIRF rankings were released in 11 categories, including Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Law, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, and Research.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    Here are the overall ranks:

    IIT Madras - 1
    IISc Bangalore - 2
    IIT Bombay - 3
    IIT Delhi - 4
    IIT Kanpur - 5
    IIT Kharagpur -  6
    IIT Roorkee - 7
    IIT Guwahati - 8
    AIIMS New Delhi - 9
    JNU, New Delhi - 10

    Here are the best colleges of 2022: 

    1- Miranda House
    2- Hindu College
    3- Presidency College, Chennai
    4- Loyala College, Chennai
    5- LSR
    6- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
    7- Atmaram Sanatan Dharm College
    8- St Xavier’s College, Kolkata
    9- Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah
    10- Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

    Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU at second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia at the third position. 

    Jamia Hamdard is the best pharmacy school in the country. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Hyderabad is ranked second, and Punjab University in Chandigarh is placed third.

    Five of the top 10 colleges in the category are from Delhi, with Miranda House atop the list. Hindu College is ranked second, with Presidency College in Chennai ranking third. 

    To evaluate colleges and universities, the NIRF assigns a 30% weightage to teaching, learning, and resources, as well as research and professional practise, out of a total weightage of 100%. While graduation results have been given a 20% weightage, outreach, inclusion, and perception have each been given a 10% weightage.

