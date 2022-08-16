Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Technical glitches in CUET not 'setbacks', need to plan well: UGC Chairman

    The debut edition of CUET-UG began in July and has been marred with glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres citing cancellations. UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar had earlier said that in future the engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET will also be merged with CUET.

    Technical glitches in CUET not setbacks need to plan well UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    The technical glitches encountered in the initial phases of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will not affect expansion plans for the crucial exam which includes a proposal to merge it with JEE and NEET, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

    "The early technological issues with CUET-UG are not failures, but rather learning. They will soon be resolved and won't stop scaling up or expanding plans for the important test in any way," he said in an interview. Earlier, Kumar had stated that the CUET will eventually incorporate both the JEE for engineering and the NEET for medicine.

    "According to the NEP, a single admission exam is intended to relieve students of the strain of taking several entrance exams. We won't rush to launch it, though, since we need to make a good strategy first. It is a significant exercise," he explained. When asked when the merger was anticipated, Kumar responded that the details still needed to be worked out.

    Also Read | JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    "By the end of this month, an expert committee will be established. It will research all significant admission tests taking place both domestically and internationally. There must be agreement among all parties, and the two main issues we need to address are the syllabus and the difficulty level as each discipline has its own peculiarities. If we have to introduce the exam next year, the preparation has to start now considering the massive exercise and the different disciplines involved," he said.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has had to cancel tests at several locations due to difficulties that have plagued the CUET-initial UG's edition since it started in July. Even though many students received cancellation information the night before the exam, several of them were turned away from testing centres. According to Kumar, several testing locations have cancelled the exam due to "sabotage" claims.

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022 admit card released; know how to download and other details

    On Wednesday, the CUET-fourth UG's phase is scheduled to start. The CUET, the single entrance for undergraduate admissions in all central institutions, has surpassed JEE-average Main's registration of nine lakh candidates to become the second-largest entrance test in the nation with 14.9 lakh registrations. With an average of 18 lakh registrants, NEET-UG is India's largest entrance examination.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HSCAP Kerala second allotment result 2022 announced; know how to check - adt

    HSCAP Kerala second allotment result 2022 announced; know how to check

    TNEA 2022 Rank list to release today at tneaonlineorg Here s step by step guide to check gcw

    TNEA 2022: Rank list released at tneaonline.org; Here's step-by-step guide to check

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here - adt

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download - adt

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    TNEA 2022: Rank list likely to be released on August 16; check details here - adt

    TNEA 2022: Rank list likely to be released on August 16; check details here

    Recent Stories

    Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Malayalam stars' films Rorschach, Monster to lock horns at the box office RBA

    Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Malayalam stars' films Rorschach, Monster to lock horns at the box office

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without eminent players - Sources-ayh

    CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' - Sources

    Here s how you can use DigiYatra service at Delhi and Bengaluru airports gcw

    Here's how you can use 'DigiYatra' service at Delhi and Bengaluru airports

    SEXY video and pictures: Ameesha Patel shows off her HOT body, cleavage in bikini; fans don't miss it RBA

    SEXY video and pictures: Ameesha Patel shows off her HOT body, cleavage in bikini; fans don't miss it

    WhatsApp to enable users to recover deleted messages; testing underway - adt

    WhatsApp to enable users to recover deleted messages; testing underway

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon