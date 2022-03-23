SSC MTS notification 2021 released: How to apply, registration details and more

Registrations for SSC MTS 2021 will close on April 30, 2022 for all applicants. It should be mentioned that the Paper 1 or MTS Tier 1 test is scheduled for July 2022. The precise date will be disclosed later, and those who pass this test will be invited to take the following round, or MTS Tier 2 exam.

Staff Selection Commission, Multi-Tasking Staff or SSC MTS 2021 notice for Tier 1 test was announced on March 22, 2022. On the official website, ssc.nic.in, applications are being accepted to fill approximately 3,000 MTS and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) positions.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have completed the Class 10 (Matriculation/Secondary/High School) examination from a recognised board by the statutory cut-off date are eligible to sit for the test.

The Commission will notify the cut-off date in its most recent update.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 25 years old.

The maximum age for some positions is 27 years.

Candidates from reserved groups are given special consideration under Centre government laws.

Here's how to apply:

Candidates must go to the Staff Selection Commission's official website, ssc.nic.in.

Click on the 'Apply' link on the homepage, and then on the announcement that says, 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Apply.' Alternatively, you may use the direct URL provided here - SSC MTS 2021 Apply Online Link - to apply.

To apply online, enter your Username and Password.

Begin by filling out the application form with personal, educational, and other information.

Upload the required documentation and pay the application fees.

Your registrations for SSC MTS 2021 will be done.

Make a copy for yourself by downloading and printing it.

