    SSC MTS notification 2021 released: How to apply, registration details and more

    Registrations for SSC MTS 2021 will close on April 30, 2022 for all applicants. It should be mentioned that the Paper 1 or MTS Tier 1 test is scheduled for July 2022. The precise date will be disclosed later, and those who pass this test will be invited to take the following round, or MTS Tier 2 exam.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 8:58 AM IST

    Staff Selection Commission, Multi-Tasking Staff or SSC MTS 2021 notice for Tier 1 test was announced on March 22, 2022. On the official website, ssc.nic.in, applications are being accepted to fill approximately 3,000 MTS and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) positions.

    Eligibility: 

    • Candidates who have completed the Class 10 (Matriculation/Secondary/High School) examination from a recognised board by the statutory cut-off date are eligible to sit for the test.
    • The Commission will notify the cut-off date in its most recent update.
    • Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 25 years old.
    • The maximum age for some positions is 27 years.
    • Candidates from reserved groups are given special consideration under Centre government laws.

    Here's how to apply: 

    • Candidates must go to the Staff Selection Commission's official website, ssc.nic.in.
    • Click on the 'Apply' link on the homepage, and then on the announcement that says, 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Apply.' Alternatively, you may use the direct URL provided here - SSC MTS 2021 Apply Online Link - to apply.
    • To apply online, enter your Username and Password.
    • Begin by filling out the application form with personal, educational, and other information.
    • Upload the required documentation and pay the application fees.
    • Your registrations for SSC MTS 2021 will be done.
    • Make a copy for yourself by downloading and printing it.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
