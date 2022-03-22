Common entrance test for central universities, Class 12 marks won't count

The CUET syllabus would be aligned with the NCERT's Class 12 model syllabus, according to UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar at a press conference. It will include Sections 1A and 1B, as well as a general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be mandatory, will be available in 13 languages, and applicants will be able to select their preferred language.

The University Grants Commission stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would administer the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in July for admission to Undergraduate programmes in all UGC-funded Central Universities for the academic session 2022-2023.

The Commission said in a public notice that applications for CUET UG will be open in the first week of April 2022 and that it will be held in 13 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

"A huge number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET - 2022 (PG)," according to the announcement.

Aside from the qualifying criteria of various colleges, Class 12 board examination results will have no influence on student enrollment. The University Grants Commission funds 45 core universities (UGC).

The CUET will include Sections 1A and 1B, as well as a general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be mandatory, will be available in 13 languages, and applicants will be able to select their preferred language.

When discussing the advantages of CUET, Kumar stated that it will give equal opportunity to students from all boards, particularly those from the northeast and rural areas. Because candidates would only have to take one exam, the CUET is projected to lessen the cost burden on parents and students.

If state institutions, private universities, and deemed universities wish to, they can utilise CUET scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions, according to Kumar. Delhi University and a few other universities have already said that they would exclusively accept students to undergraduate programmes based on the CUET. The NTA website, https://nta.ac.in, has a full structure of CUET UG.

