SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHT Result: The Staff Selection Commission  has released the results for the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) Paper 1 exam held on December 9, 2024. Qualified candidates can now check their results on the official SSC website and prepare for Paper 2, the schedule for which will be announced soon.

SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

SSC CHT Result: Staff Selection Commission has announced the Combined Hindi Translator Exam Result. The Commission has released the results of CHT Paper 1 on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHT Result date and answer key  

An official notice has been issued by the SSC regarding this matter. According to the notice, the results of the CHT Paper 1, held on December 9, 2024, have been released. Additionally, the final answer key for the examination, along with the question papers and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates, will be uploaded on the Commission's website in due course. The notice also mentions that the representations received from candidates concerning the answer key have been thoroughly reviewed, and the answer key has been revised wherever necessary.

Also read: Bihar D El Ed Exam 2025 Application Deadline Today: Fill the application form for entrance exam soon

SSC CHT Exam Result 2024: Paper 2 

Candidates who qualify in Combined Hindi Translator Paper 1 will be eligible to appear in Paper 2. The schedule of the second paper will be uploaded on the Commission's website. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC for related details related to this exam

SSC CHT Result 2024: How to download the result

Step 1: To check the Combined Hindi Translator Result, visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the result page link on the homepage and a new page will open. 
Step 3: Click on the CHT link and again a new page will open. 
Step 4: Go to the SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 link available on the page. 
Step 5: A PDF file will appear on the screen where candidates can check the roll number. 
Step 6: Save and download the result for future use. 

Also read: ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

Apart from this, the SSC is currently conducting the examination for GD constable recruitment. This exam will be conducted till February 25, 2025. The answer key will be released after the successful conduct of the examination.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bihar D El Ed Exam 2025 Application Deadline Today: Fill the application form for entrance exam soon iwh

Bihar D El Ed Exam 2025 Application Deadline Today: Fill the application form for entrance exam soon

CBSE Board Exam 2025 begins today; read these important guidelines before attending the exam iwh

CBSE Board Exam 2025 begins today; read these important guidelines before attending the exam

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares key det tips for exam stress relief; Read on NTI

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares key det tips for exam stress relief; Read on

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

CGPSC SSE Answer Key released, check steps to download and register objections till this date iwh

CGPSC SSE Answer Key released, check steps to download and register objections till this date

Recent Stories

Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena Kapoor's dad NTI

Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena’s dad

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day- Check full list here NTI

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day– Check full list

Dont take it badly Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture watch snt

'Don't take it badly': Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture| WATCH

Tripuras 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion HRD

Tripura's 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion

Stock market mayhem: Investors suffer Rs 27 lakh crore loss in 8 trading sessions AJR

Stock market mayhem: Investors suffer Rs 27 lakh crore loss in 8 trading sessions

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon