SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHT Result: The Staff Selection Commission has released the results for the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) Paper 1 exam held on December 9, 2024. Qualified candidates can now check their results on the official SSC website and prepare for Paper 2, the schedule for which will be announced soon.

SSC CHT Result date and answer key

An official notice has been issued by the SSC regarding this matter. According to the notice, the results of the CHT Paper 1, held on December 9, 2024, have been released. Additionally, the final answer key for the examination, along with the question papers and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates, will be uploaded on the Commission's website in due course. The notice also mentions that the representations received from candidates concerning the answer key have been thoroughly reviewed, and the answer key has been revised wherever necessary.

SSC CHT Exam Result 2024: Paper 2

Candidates who qualify in Combined Hindi Translator Paper 1 will be eligible to appear in Paper 2. The schedule of the second paper will be uploaded on the Commission's website. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC for related details related to this exam

SSC CHT Result 2024: How to download the result

Step 1: To check the Combined Hindi Translator Result, visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result page link on the homepage and a new page will open.

Step 3: Click on the CHT link and again a new page will open.

Step 4: Go to the SSC CHT Result 2024 for Paper 1 link available on the page.

Step 5: A PDF file will appear on the screen where candidates can check the roll number.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future use.

Apart from this, the SSC is currently conducting the examination for GD constable recruitment. This exam will be conducted till February 25, 2025. The answer key will be released after the successful conduct of the examination.

