ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the exam date for the CMA June session. According to the released schedule, the CMA Foundation Exam will be held on June 14. Certified Management Accountant Intermediate and Final examinations will start from June 11, 2025. Candidates going to appear in the exam can check the complete timetable by visiting the portal icmai.in/icmai/.

ICMAI CMA Foundation exam

According to the schedule released by ICMAI, CMA 2025 June Foundation exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first session exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. This exam will be conducted in offline mode. The CMA Foundation June 2025 exam will consist of 100 questions, including 50 multiple choice questions. The results will be announced on July 8.

The online application forms for the CMA Foundation June 2025 exam will be accepted until April 15, 2025. After this deadline, candidates can apply with a late fee from April 16 to 22, 2025. There will be no negative marking in the exam. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the website.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam: Check the schedule for Certified Management Accountant Intermediate and Final Exam

Certified Management Accountant Intermediate and Final Group exams will begin from June 11, 2025. These exams will be conducted till June 18, 2025. CMA Final Exam 2025 will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. CMA 2025 June Inter exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. CMA June 2025 Inter and Final exam will also be conducted in offline mode

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam: CMA results

According to the schedule released by ICMAI, the CMA Inter and Final exam results will be announced in August, specifically on the 11th. The results will be available on the official website. To view the results, candidates will need to enter the required details, after which the results will be displayed on the screen.

