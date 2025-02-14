ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

ICMAI has announced the CMA exam dates for the June 2025 session. The Foundation exam is scheduled for June 14, while the Intermediate and Final exams will run from June 11-18. Results are expected in August.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

ICMAI CMA 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the exam date for the CMA June session. According to the released schedule, the CMA Foundation Exam will be held on June 14. Certified Management Accountant Intermediate and Final examinations will start from June 11, 2025. Candidates going to appear in the exam can check the complete timetable by visiting the portal icmai.in/icmai/.

ICMAI CMA Foundation exam

According to the schedule released by ICMAI, CMA 2025 June Foundation exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first session exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. This exam will be conducted in offline mode. The CMA Foundation June 2025 exam will consist of 100 questions, including 50 multiple choice questions. The results will be announced on July 8. 

Also read: CGPSC SSE Answer Key released, check steps to download and register objections till this date

The online application forms for the CMA Foundation June 2025 exam will be accepted until April 15, 2025. After this deadline, candidates can apply with a late fee from April 16 to 22, 2025. There will be no negative marking in the exam. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the website.

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam: Check the schedule for Certified Management Accountant Intermediate and Final Exam 

Certified Management Accountant Intermediate and Final Group exams will begin from June 11, 2025. These exams will be conducted till June 18, 2025. CMA Final Exam 2025 will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. CMA 2025 June Inter exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. CMA June 2025 Inter and Final exam will also be conducted in offline mode

Also read: 7 best architecture colleges in India for aspiring architects

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam: CMA results 

According to the schedule released by ICMAI, the CMA Inter and Final exam results will be announced in August, specifically on the 11th. The results will be available on the official website. To view the results, candidates will need to enter the required details, after which the results will be displayed on the screen.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CGPSC SSE Answer Key released, check steps to download and register objections till this date iwh

CGPSC SSE Answer Key released, check steps to download and register objections till this date

IIT JAM 2025 Provisional Answer Key will be released today, check easy steps to download iwh

IIT JAM 2025 Provisional Answer Key will be released today, check easy steps to download

CMAT Result 2025: Common Management Admission Test result announced, check at Exams.nta.ac.in iwh

CMAT Result 2025: Common Management Admission Test result announced, check at exams.nta.ac.in

UP BEd 2025: Registration to begin tomorrow for UP BEd entrance exam, here are key details you need to know iwh

UP BEd 2025: Registration to begin tomorrow for UP BEd entrance exam, here are key details you need to know

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay iwh

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon