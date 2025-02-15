Bihar D El Ed Exam 2025 Application Deadline Today: Fill the application form for entrance exam soon

Bihar D El Ed: The last date to apply for the D El Ed entrance exam is February 15, 2025. Candidates must visit deledbihar.com to complete their application and pay the required fee. Dummy admit cards have been released with a correction window open until February 17, 2025.

Bihar D El Ed: Candidates who wish to appear for Bihar D El Ed entrance exam should note this important update. The last date to fill the examination form is today i.e., February 15, 2025. No application form will be accepted after the last date. Therefore, candidates are advised to complete their application process quickly. To apply, candidates must visit the official website deledbihar.com and login.

Bihar D El Ed Exam 2025: application fees

General, OBC and EWS category candidates applying for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Exam will have to pay a fee of Rs 960. SC and ST category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 760. To appear in this exam, the minimum age of the candidates should be 17 years by January 1, 2025. Candidates applying for this exam should have passed class 12 with 50 percent marks. Reserved category candidates will be given 5 percent relaxation in pass percentage. For the convenience of candidates, the following simple steps are provided, which will make the application process easy and straightforward.

Bihar D El Ed Exam 2025: How to apply online

Step 1: Candidates applying online for Bihar D El Ed entrance exam must visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) deledbihar.com.

Step 2: Click on the link of BSEB D El Ed 2025 registration available on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide the required details to create an account on the official website.

Step 4: Now, log in to the website and fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the available payment methods.

Step 6: Submit the form. Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Apart from this, Bihar Board had recently issued dummy admit cards for D El Ed exam. Also, the candidates have been given a chance to make corrections in the dummy hall ticket till February 17, 2025. Under this, if any candidate needs to make corrections to their admit card, they can avail of this facility until the specified date.

