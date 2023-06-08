Special OJEE 2023: Registration to close on June 8; Here's how to apply last minute

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the special OJEE 2023 registration process on June 8. Interested candidates can complete the OJEE special registration 2023 through the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the special registration window for OJEE 2023 today, June 8. Eligible and interested candidates can complete the OJEE special registration 2023 through the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B. Pharm will be held in the final week of June 2023 (from the 26th to the 30th of June 2023). For all courses, the entrance examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) style.

The first round of OJEE 2023 was held from May 8th to 12th. This special round is being conducted to fill the vacant seats after the first round of OJEE counselling.

Here's a step-by-step guide to register last minute:

Step 1: To apply, qualified applicants may visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, users should then click on the "2nd/Special OJEE Registration" option.

Step 3: Candidates will then be routed to another website where they must register in order to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Candidates should log in and complete the application form by providing qualification information, contact information, and exam centre information.

Step 5: Candidates must now upload the relevant papers, pay the registration cost, and submit the form.

Step 6: Candidates are urged to print the results for future reference.

The Special OJEE 2023 application fee is Rs 1,000, and students must pay it in order to apply. Applicants will need to pay an extra cost of Rs 500 for each additional course.

The results and ranks achieved in the second or Special OJEE will be used to assign seats that remain empty after the first phase of OJEE and JEE Main 2023 counselling is completed.

