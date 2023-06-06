IIM Kozhikode becomes India's 3rd best management school; CUSAT, Kerala University improves NIRF 2023 rankings

The Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode) has become the third-best management school in the country. Meanwhile, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Kerala University have also improved their rankings in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

New Delhi: In a significant development in the education sector, the Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode) has become the third-best management school in the country. Meanwhile, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Kerala University have also improved their rankings in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

IIM Calcutta, on the other hand, fell one spot in the rankings and is now in fourth position. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, the top two institutes, were able to hold onto their positions despite having lower scores.

IIT Delhi, the top IIT for management, is now in fifth place. It was fourth the year before.

The Management ranking for IIT Bombay climbed from 11th to 10th.

In the overall rankings, seven IITs—Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, and Guwahati—appeared in the top 10. Additionally, NIT-Calicut improved its position from 84th in 2022 to 75th in 2023.

In addition to moving up one spot from 40th to 24th rank among the nation's universities, Kerala University is now ranked 47th overall. CUSAT, meanwhile, rose from 41st to 37th place in the same category.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras held the top spot among institutions in the nation. The Indian Institute of Science, located in Bengaluru, was named the best university and research institution, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in Delhi, was named the best medical college in the NIRF rankings.

