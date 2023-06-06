Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIM Kozhikode becomes India's 3rd best management school; CUSAT, Kerala University improves NIRF 2023 rankings

    The Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode) has become the third-best management school in the country. Meanwhile, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Kerala University have also improved their rankings in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

    IIM Kozhikode becomes India's 3rd best management school; CUSAT, Kerala University improves NIRF 2023 rankings anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    New Delhi: In a significant development in the education sector, the Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode) has become the third-best management school in the country. Meanwhile, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Kerala University have also improved their rankings in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

    Also read: Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF

    IIM Calcutta, on the other hand, fell one spot in the rankings and is now in fourth position. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, the top two institutes, were able to hold onto their positions despite having lower scores.

    IIT Delhi, the top IIT for management, is now in fifth place. It was fourth the year before.

    The Management ranking for IIT Bombay climbed from 11th to 10th.

    In the overall rankings, seven IITs—Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, and Guwahati—appeared in the top 10. Additionally, NIT-Calicut improved its position from 84th in 2022 to 75th in 2023.

    In addition to moving up one spot from 40th to 24th rank among the nation's universities, Kerala University is now ranked 47th overall. CUSAT, meanwhile, rose from 41st to 37th place in the same category.

    For the fifth consecutive year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras held the top spot among institutions in the nation. The Indian Institute of Science, located in Bengaluru, was named the best university and research institution, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in Delhi, was named the best medical college in the NIRF rankings.

    Also read: Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight makes emergency landing in Russia

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIRF 2023: IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, Miranda House best college

    BREAKING: NIRF 2023: IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, Miranda House best college

    Hard work paid off: Class 10 student of school for street children scores 60 percent marks in Board Exams anr

    Hard work paid off: Class 10 student of school for street children scores 60 percent marks in Board Exams

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result here

    RBSE 10th Result 2023 declared: Check Rajasthan Board exam result here

    Psammophile The word Indian origin Dev Shah spelt to win 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

    Psammophile: The word Indian origin Dev Shah spelt to win coveted prize; he is just 14 (WATCH)

    Kerala schools to have 210 working days a year, technology-friendly classrooms and more anr

    Kerala schools to have 210 working days a year, technology-friendly classrooms and more

    Recent Stories

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22 ADC

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22

    Biggest LSD haul NCB recovers drugs worth thousands of crores 6 arrested gcw

    Biggest LSD haul: NCB recovers drugs worth thousands of crores, 6 arrested

    football Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF snt

    Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives ADC

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives

    Rs 20000 for Delhi Mumbai flight Here is why flight ticket prices are soaring gcw

    Rs 20,000 for Delhi-Mumbai flight? Here's why flight ticket prices are soaring

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon