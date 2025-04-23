The UPSC CSE 2024 results are out! Shakti Dubey has secured the top rank. Learn more about Rank 1 holder Shakti Dubey, Rank 2 Harshita Goyal, and Rank 3 Archit Parag.

Who is Shakti Dubey UPSC 2024 Topper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 on Tuesday. Shakti Dubey emerged as the topper of UPSC CSE 2024, followed by Harshita Goyal in second place and Dongre Archit Parag in third. Candidates can check their results on the UPSC website. A total of 1,009 candidates have been selected for appointment to various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services.

Who is Shakti Dubey, the UPSC 2024 Topper?

Securing Rank 1 in UPSC 2024, Shakti Dubey has become this year's topper. Hailing from Prayagraj, Shakti Dubey graduated in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject for this exam. Her success reflects her deep understanding and hard work across various subjects.

Who is Harshita Goyal, the UPSC 2024 Second Topper?

Harshita Goyal secured Rank 2, becoming the second topper of UPSC 2024. She also chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject and completed her B.Com from MS University, Baroda, achieving the second position in UPSC 2024.

Who is Archit Parag, the UPSC 2024 Third Topper?

Dongre Archit Parag secured Rank 3 in UPSC CSE 2024, becoming the third topper. Archit Parag holds a B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from VIT, Vellore. He chose Philosophy as his optional subject and secured the third position. Shah Margi Chirag, who secured Rank 4, holds a Computer Engineering degree from Gujarat Technological University. Akash Garg, who secured Rank 5, studied Computer Science at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

UPSC Civil Services Exam

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. This exam is for prestigious positions like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). The 2024 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination was held on June 16, with 9,92,599 candidates applying and 5,83,213 appearing for the exam.

UPSC CSE 2024 Result: Top 5 Includes 3 Women and 2 Men

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the Main examination, out of which 2,845 candidates were shortlisted for the interview. This year, the top 5 includes 3 women and 2 men. According to UPSC, among the top 25 successful candidates, there are 11 women and 14 men. These candidates come from diverse educational backgrounds, including Engineering, Science, Commerce, Humanities, Medical Science, and Architecture, from prominent institutions like IIT, NIT, VIT, JNU, Delhi University, and Allahabad University. This year, 45 selected candidates are also persons with special needs, including 12 with physical disabilities, 8 visually impaired, 16 hearing impaired, and 9 with multiple disabilities.