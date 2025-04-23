English

UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey shares 3 tips to crack the exam

career Apr 23 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:ANI
English

UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey Achieves Success in 5th Attempt

Shakti Dubey achieved success in UPSC on her fifth attempt, securing Rank 1.

Image credits: Social Media
English

UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey Shares Success Tips

Shakti Dubey's success is an inspiration. She shared 3 important tips for UPSC aspirants.

Image credits: social media
English

1. Stay Confident and Learn from Mistakes

Shakti Dubey believes confidence and hard work are key to success. This was her fifth attempt.

Image credits: Social media
English

2. Learning from Mistakes is Crucial

Learn from past mistakes. With confidence and this habit, success is inevitable.
Image credits: social media
English

Shakti Dubey's Story Inspires UPSC Aspirants

Shakti Dubey's success story is inspiring. She shared that the right direction, confidence, and family support is key.

Image credits: social media

7 Brain Games Only a Genius Can Solve!

Test Your IQ: Can you answer these 8 tricky questions?

Top 5 JEE Coaching Institutes in Kota: Fees, Faculty, and Features

7 Tricky Brain Teasers: IQ Test Questions with Answers