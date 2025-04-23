UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey shares 3 tips to crack the exam

Shakti Dubey achieved success in UPSC on her fifth attempt, securing Rank 1.
Shakti Dubey's success is an inspiration. She shared 3 important tips for UPSC aspirants.
Shakti Dubey believes confidence and hard work are key to success. This was her fifth attempt.
Shakti Dubey's success story is inspiring. She shared that the right direction, confidence, and family support is key.
