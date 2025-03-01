SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out: Check direct link and important details

SBI PO Prelims 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for PO Prelims Exam (PO). Candidates who have applied for the exam can download it by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in. Please note that the last date to download the admit card is till March 24, 2025. After the last date, the link will be removed from the portal.

SBI will hold the Probationary Officer Recruitment Examination starting March 8, 2025, on multiple dates. The exam will be conducted online, and the prelims results are expected to be released in April. Candidates who are successful in the preliminary examination will have to appear in the main examination. The main exam will be conducted in April-May. The main exam results will be released in May-June on the official website.

Also read: Top 7 film schools in India for aspiring filmmakers

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out: easy steps to download

Step 1: To download the SBI PO Prelims Exam Admit Card, visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the “SBI PO Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration details to log in.

Step 4: SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and print a copy to keep it safe.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Important guidelines

Candidates appearing for the exam must ensure they carry a valid photo ID along with their admit card. Acceptable documents include Aadhaar card, passport, or driving license. Candidates without a photo ID will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: application process

The registration process for the PO recruitment exam started on December 27 last year and candidates were given the opportunity to apply till the end of January. For more information related to this exam, candidates can visit the website.

Also read: GATE 2025 Answer Key: Raise objections till March 1, answer key released at gate.iitr.ac.in

Latest Videos