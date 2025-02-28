Career

Top 7 film schools in India for aspiring filmmakers

Want to be a filmmaker?

Discover seven renowned film schools in India to learn about film direction, cinematography and more. 
 

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune

FTII Pune is one of the most prestigious film schools in India. It offers various diploma and degree programs in film direction, cinematography, acting, screenwriting, and editing. 

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata

SRFTI is named after legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Located in Kolkata, it offers specialized courses in direction, production, screenwriting, and editing.

Whistling Woods International, Mumbai

It is one of the leading private film schools in India. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in filmmaking, cinematography, sound design, animation, and acting. 

National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad

NID offers a unique programme in film and video communication that is ideal for those aspiring to be film producers, directors, or cinematographers. 

MGR Film and Television Institute, Chennai

The MGR Film and Television Institute in Chennai offers specialized diploma programs in film direction, acting, cinematography, and editing. 

Amity School of Film and Drama, Noida

Amity School of Film and Drama, located in Noida, offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in film production, direction, and acting. 

Ramoji Academy of Film and Television, Hyderabad

Located in the renowned Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, Ramoji Academy of Film and Television offers programmes in film direction, production, acting, and editing.

