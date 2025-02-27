Career

Career tips: 7 key communication skills you need to master

for career growth

Image credits: Getty

Active listening

Active listening is important to become a great leader. It helps foster stronger relationships and avoid misunderstanding.

Image credits: Getty

Clear writing

Clear and concise writing is essential to establish your influence. It ensures your message is understood and reduces the chances of confusion or errors.

Image credits: Getty

Verbal communication

Being articulate can help you make an impact and foster trust. Read books, increase your vocabulary, and practice to become a confident and influential speaker.  

Image credits: Getty

Non-verbal communication

Body language, eye contact, and tone of voice all play a significant role in communication. Mastering non-verbal cues can help reinforce your message.

Image credits: Getty

Empathy

Being empathetic allows you to connect with others on an emotional level. It creates a positive work atmosphere.

Image credits: Getty

Presentation skills

The ability to present ideas clearly and engagingly is crucial in professional settings. 

Image credits: Freepik

Constructive feedback

Giving and receiving constructive feedback is vital for personal and professional growth.

Image credits: Getty

Career Guide: 7 best universities to study English literature in India

Career Guide: How to transition from a 9-5 job to freelancing

Career Tips! 5 key points to keep in mind on your first day of work

What after a law degree? Top career opportunities in the legal field