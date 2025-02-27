CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1

CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the subject-wise exam date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025. According to the schedule released, the CUET PG exam will be conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025. Students going to appear in this exam can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

CUET PG 2025: exam in three shifts

CUET PG exam will be organized by NTA in 3 shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 10:30 AM, the second shift exam will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 2 PM and the third shift exam will be conducted from 4 PM to 5:30 PM.

According to the schedule by NTA, CUET PG exam will be held from March 30 to April 1, 2025.

CUET PG 2025: Admit card

For all the candidates who have applied for CUET PG exam, the admit card (CUET PG 2025 Admit Card) will be made available for download 4 days before the exam. Admit cards will be issued online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ from where it can be downloaded by entering the login credentials.

All candidates should keep in mind that on the day of examination, they must carry their admit card and a valid original identity card (Aadhar card/ PAN card/ Voter ID card/ Passport/ Driving license) to the centre for verification. Without admit card and identity card, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

CUET PG 2025: Exam city slip

According to the notification issued by NTA, the City Intimation Slip will be made available for download for all the candidates 10 days before the exam date for information about the exam city.

For any information related to CUET PG exam, candidates can contact helpline number- 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email help desk- cuetpg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website from time to time for the latest updates related to the exam.

