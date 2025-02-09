UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date

The UPSC has extended the application deadline for the Civil Services Main Examination 2025 to February 18, 2025. A correction window will be open from February 19 to 25, 2025. The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

UPSC CSE 2025: The last date for application for Civil Services Main Examination 2025 has been extended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to the notification, the last date for filling the form by UPSC was earlier fixed as February 11, 2025, which has been extended to February 18, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official portal of UPSC upsconline.gov.in. Forms will not be accepted in any other way.

UPSC CSE application form correction date

Candidates who make any mistakes while filling out the form will have the opportunity to correct them within the specified dates. The correction window will be open from February 19 to February 25, 2025, as announced by UPSC.

UPSC CSE application process

Step 1: To fill the UPSC CSE application form, visit the portal and do one time registration (OTR).

Step 2: After this, complete the application process by filling the required details.

Step 3: Finally, pay the prescribed fee and submit the form. After this, the candidates can take a printout of it and keep it safe for future reference.

To participate in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, candidates from General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. The application form can be submitted online. SC, ST, PH and female candidates of all categories can apply for free to participate in it.

UPSC CSE exam dates

IAS/IFS Pre Exam will be conducted by UPSC on May 25, 2025 at the designated examination centres across the country. The admit cards will be made available for download by UPSC a few days before the exam date.

On the day of examination, candidates must carry the admit card and a valid identity card. Without admit card and identity card you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates who will get the prescribed cutoff marks in the prelim exam will be considered qualified for the next stage main exam.

