UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date

The UPSC has extended the application deadline for the Civil Services Main Examination 2025 to February 18, 2025. A correction window will be open from February 19 to 25, 2025. The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

UPSC CSE 2025: The last date for application for Civil Services Main Examination 2025 has been extended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to the notification, the last date for filling the form by UPSC was earlier fixed as February 11, 2025, which has been extended to February 18, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official portal of UPSC upsconline.gov.in. Forms will not be accepted in any other way. 

UPSC CSE application form correction date

Candidates who make any mistakes while filling out the form will have the opportunity to correct them within the specified dates. The correction window will be open from February 19 to February 25, 2025, as announced by UPSC.

Also read: JEE Mains Result 2025: Session 1 result can be declared on this date, download the scorecard with these steps

UPSC CSE application process

Step 1: To fill the UPSC CSE application form, visit the portal and do one time registration (OTR). 
Step 2: After this, complete the application process by filling the required details. 
Step 3: Finally, pay the prescribed fee and submit the form. After this, the candidates can take a printout of it and keep it safe for future reference.

To participate in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, candidates from General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. The application form can be submitted online. SC, ST, PH and female candidates of all categories can apply for free to participate in it.

UPSC CSE exam dates

IAS/IFS Pre Exam will be conducted by UPSC on May 25, 2025 at the designated examination centres across the country. The admit cards will be made available for download by UPSC a few days before the exam date. 

On the day of examination, candidates must carry the admit card and a valid identity card. Without admit card and identity card you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates who will get the prescribed cutoff marks in the prelim exam will be considered qualified for the next stage main exam.

Also read: UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, result may be announced soon

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Follow these easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow

JEE Mains Result 2025: Session 1 result can be declared on this date, you can download the scorecard with these steps iwh

JEE Mains Result 2025: Session 1 result can be declared on this date, download the scorecard with these steps

UGC NET Result 2024 Heres the easy way to check UGC NET December result announcement expected soon iwh

UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, announcement expected soon

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, read when it will be declared iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: Big news related to RPSC RAS Prelims Result, read when it will be declared

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores! vkp

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores!

Recent Stories

Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run ddr

Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

Sanatan cultures unity shines at Mahakumbh says Bihar Governor Arif M Khan

Sanatan culture’s unity shines at Mahakumbh, says Bihar Governor Arif M Khan

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Follow these easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..." NTI

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double vkp

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double

Recent Videos

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Video Icon
'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon