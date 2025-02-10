AIBE 19 Result 2024: Know where and how you can check the All India Bar Examination result

The AIBE 19 Results 2024 will be released online at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can check their results using their login details. Read more information below and check the minimum passing percentage.

All India Bar Exam 19 2024 was conducted on December 22, at the designated examination centres across the country. The answer key was made available after the successful completion of the exam. The window for raising objections to the answer key was open till January 10, 2025. The objections filed by the candidates are resolved by a team of experts constituted by BCI. After this, the final answer key and result are announced for the candidates.

AIBE 19 Result Date

AIBE 19 Result 2024 will be released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) only through online mode on the official website of BCI, allindiabarexamination.com. As soon as the result is released, candidates can check it online by entering the login details. No candidate will be informed about the result personally through email or message.

AIBE 19 Result: Steps to check the result

• After the announcement of AIBE 19 Result 2024, the candidates can visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

• On the home page of the website, go to the result link.

• Enter roll number and password and submit.

• After this the result will be displayed on the screen. You can download the result for future use.

AIBE 19 Result: Minimum passing percentage

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has set different passing percentages for qualifying this exam category-wise. General and OBC category candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 45% marks to pass, while the passing marks for SC/ST/Disabled candidates have been fixed at 40%.

AIBE 19 Result: Final answer key

The final answer key can also be released by BCI before the result is released. The answer key will be made available online on the official website. Candidates should keep in mind that no objection can be lodged on the final answer key, it will be final and acceptable to all. Candidates are advised to visit the official website from time to time for the latest updates related to this exam.

