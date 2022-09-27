Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details

    Candidates in general, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates are exempt. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so online, sbi.co.in/careers, by the end of the day. SBI is looking for candidates to fill a total of 5008 positions.
     

    SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    The State Bank of India (SBI) is holding a recruitment drive for the Clerk position. The registration period for the SBI Clerk began on September 7, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Candidates must apply online by the end of the day on the official website, sbi.co.in/careers.

    Regarding eligibility, candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 27 years old. Candidates must have been born between August 2, 1994, and August 1, 2002. The minimum educational qualification required is a graduate from any recognised university or equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

    The maximum age limit for reserved categories has been reduced. Candidates from the reserved category can view the information on the official website.

    Candidates in the general category, OBC, and EWS must pay an application fee of Rs 750, while candidates in the SC/ST category are exempt.

    The selection process will include an online test (preliminary and main exam) and a test in the selected local language.

    Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment through the bank's careers portal at sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

    Know how to apply for the SBI Clerk 2022: 
    1) Go to the website, sbi.co.in/careers
    2) Click on the registration link for SBI Clerk
    3) Now, register and then log in 
    4) Key in the application form
    5)  Make the payment 
    6) Submit and download

    Candidates should know that the prelims and mains exams will be held in November 2022 and February/March 2023, respectively.

    Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

    Also Read: SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here

    Also Read: Fact check: "Never Respond! SBI never asks for personal details," clarifies govt

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET PG 2022 NTA announces results how to check toppers list other details gcw

    CUET PG 2022 results declared on cuet.nta.nic.in, 6 candidates scored 100 percentile; Check toppers' list

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    CUET PG 2022 NTA to announce results today at 4 pm know how to check cut off marks other details gcw

    CUET PG 2022: NTA to announce results today at 4 pm; know how to check, cut-off marks & more

    CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here - adt

    CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here

    TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling process commences; know important dates, steps here - adt

    TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling process commences; know important dates, steps here

    Recent Stories

    Durga Pujo Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu RBA

    Durga Pujo Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu

    football UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: It is a final; we are thinking about it that way - Luis Enrique ahead of Spain decider vs Portugal-ayh

    UNL: 'It's a final; we're thinking about it that way' - Enrique ahead of Spain's decider vs Portugal

    Crackdown on PFI continues, raids in multiple states; Delhi Police Special Cell detains 4

    Crackdown on PFI continues, Delhi Police Special Cell detains 4

    Google celebrates NASA's successful DART mission with 'Smashing' gimmick; check here - adt

    Google celebrates NASA's successful DART mission with 'Smashing' gimmick; check here

    Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here's what 365 days star has to say RBA

    Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone? Here's what 365 days star has to say

    Recent Videos

    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon