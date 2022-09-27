SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details

Candidates in general, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates are exempt. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so online, sbi.co.in/careers, by the end of the day. SBI is looking for candidates to fill a total of 5008 positions.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is holding a recruitment drive for the Clerk position. The registration period for the SBI Clerk began on September 7, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Candidates must apply online by the end of the day on the official website, sbi.co.in/careers.

Regarding eligibility, candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 27 years old. Candidates must have been born between August 2, 1994, and August 1, 2002. The minimum educational qualification required is a graduate from any recognised university or equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

The maximum age limit for reserved categories has been reduced. Candidates from the reserved category can view the information on the official website.

Candidates in the general category, OBC, and EWS must pay an application fee of Rs 750, while candidates in the SC/ST category are exempt.

The selection process will include an online test (preliminary and main exam) and a test in the selected local language.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment through the bank's careers portal at sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Know how to apply for the SBI Clerk 2022:

1) Go to the website, sbi.co.in/careers

2) Click on the registration link for SBI Clerk

3) Now, register and then log in

4) Key in the application form

5) Make the payment

6) Submit and download

Candidates should know that the prelims and mains exams will be held in November 2022 and February/March 2023, respectively.

