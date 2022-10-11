'Yeh wrong number hai!': SBI warns against scamsters, shares tips to spot fraud and stay safe

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In an effort to spread awareness among users, state lender State Bank of India posted a 25-second video on its Twitter account warning clients against falling for similar scam calls. The video shows an illustration of a hoax message informing a client that their electricity would soon be shut off.

    Do threatening phone calls or texts threatening to cut off your electricity commonly come in? Do you ever get suspicious texts claiming you won a jackpot of XYZ rupees? Con artists that would fool you under false pretences are the ones who are sending you these scam calls and mails. In an effort to spread awareness among users, state lender State Bank of India posted a 25-second video on its Twitter account warning clients against falling for similar scam calls.

    "Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scams to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas", the bank tweeted.

    The video shows an illustration of a hoax message informing a client that their electricity would soon be shut off.

    “Dear customer, Ur electricity will be disconnected today Night 9.30 from Electricity officer. Ur previous month bill not update. Please immediately contact with Electricity officer", the message in the video reads.

    It is clear that an unidentified number, not an official ID, delivered the message. When people get such communications, they are instructed to contact a random number. In order to make sure the message is not a fake or fraud, the bank has urged consumers to confirm the communication's origins.

    In other SBI-related developments, the bank has placed up a number of non-performing assets, such as the fictitious Sintex BAPL account, for sale this month in an effort to reclaim over 746 crore. On November 4, the bank will hold an auction for the NPAs and accept bids from asset building companies.

