RRB ALP Result 2025: What is the latest update on RRB ALP result? When will it be out, read the details here

RRB ALP CBT 1 result is expected soon, with the list of shortlisted candidates to be released. The exam was conducted from November 25-29, 2024. CBT 2 exam will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025.

RRB ALP Result 2025: What is the latest update on RRB ALP result? When will it be out, read the details here iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

RRB ALP Exam Result is now likely to be released soon. In addition to announcing the date for the CBT exam for Assistant Loco Pilot and Junior Engineer recruitment, the Railway Recruitment Board recently stated that the CBT 1 result is being finalized.  The list of candidates shortlisted for the second stage will be released soon. However, candidates should wait for the official announcement to check the exact date. 

RRB ALP Result: The exam was held in November

 Assistant Loco Pilot, LP Recruitment CBT 1 exam was conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. This exam was conducted at various centres across the country. After this the provisional answer key was released. 

 At present, Railway Recruitment Board has not made any announcement regarding the date and time of ALP CBT 1 recruitment exam result.  RRB ALP Result can be declared in PDF mode which will contain the list of selected candidates.  

Also read: UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

JE CBT 2 exam date also released

Apart from Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment, RRB has also released the CBT exam date for Junior Engineer JE, Depot Material Superintendent DMS, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant among others.

RRB ALP Result: Where to check the results and what is the selection process

Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment Exam Result from RRB can be seen on the regional website of RRB. 

To select candidates for the Assistant Loco Pilot position, the RRB will conduct a multi-stage examination process, including CBT 1, CBT 2, and DV rounds, among others.

RRB ALP Result: Vacancies

Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notification to fill 18,799 posts of ALP. Candidates can visit the portal and see other details related to it. Candidates who successfully clear the RRB ALP CBT 1exam will have to appear in the next stage of the examination i.e. CBT 2 exam. 

CBT 2 exam will be held in March

RRB ALP 2nd stage exam will be conducted in March. As per the released dates, it will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025.

Also read: How to become a civil servant in India after 12th

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download iwh

UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

Consistency matters a lot: Avani Lekhara's advice to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 HRD

'Consistency matters a lot': Avani Lekhara's advice to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Download SO Admit Card from here, exam will be held on February 23 iwh

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Download SO Admit Card from here, exam will be held on February 23

NEET MDS 2025: Register for NEET MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April iwh

NEET MDS 2025: Register for MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration: Fill the Session 2 exam form soon, last date of application is close iwh

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration: Fill the Session 2 exam form soon, last date of application is close

Recent Stories

Kerala: Daring 6 point 5-hour rescue mission saves tiger from well in Palakkad's Nelliampathy anr

Kerala: Daring 6.5-hour rescue mission saves tiger from well in Palakkad's Nelliampathy

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt spotted in Bandra, slays in bootcut blue jeans and classic white top NTI

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt spotted in Bandra, slays in bootcut blue jeans and classic white top

Grow your wealth: Invest Rs 250 per month and build Rs 17 lakh over time AJR

Grow your wealth: Invest Rs 250 per month and build Rs 17 lakh over time

UAE to Russia: Top 10 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally NTI

UAE to Russia: Top 10 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally

Hims & Hers Hits New Highs On At-Home Lab Testing Plans: Retail Sees More Room To Run, Analysts Divided

Hims & Hers Hits New Highs On At-Home Lab Testing Plans: Retail Sees More Room To Run, Analysts Divided

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon