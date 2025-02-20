RRB ALP Result 2025: What is the latest update on RRB ALP result? When will it be out, read the details here

RRB ALP CBT 1 result is expected soon, with the list of shortlisted candidates to be released. The exam was conducted from November 25-29, 2024. CBT 2 exam will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025.

RRB ALP Exam Result is now likely to be released soon. In addition to announcing the date for the CBT exam for Assistant Loco Pilot and Junior Engineer recruitment, the Railway Recruitment Board recently stated that the CBT 1 result is being finalized. The list of candidates shortlisted for the second stage will be released soon. However, candidates should wait for the official announcement to check the exact date.

RRB ALP Result: The exam was held in November

Assistant Loco Pilot, LP Recruitment CBT 1 exam was conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. This exam was conducted at various centres across the country. After this the provisional answer key was released.

At present, Railway Recruitment Board has not made any announcement regarding the date and time of ALP CBT 1 recruitment exam result. RRB ALP Result can be declared in PDF mode which will contain the list of selected candidates.

JE CBT 2 exam date also released

Apart from Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment, RRB has also released the CBT exam date for Junior Engineer JE, Depot Material Superintendent DMS, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant among others.

RRB ALP Result: Where to check the results and what is the selection process

Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment Exam Result from RRB can be seen on the regional website of RRB.

To select candidates for the Assistant Loco Pilot position, the RRB will conduct a multi-stage examination process, including CBT 1, CBT 2, and DV rounds, among others.

RRB ALP Result: Vacancies

Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notification to fill 18,799 posts of ALP. Candidates can visit the portal and see other details related to it. Candidates who successfully clear the RRB ALP CBT 1exam will have to appear in the next stage of the examination i.e. CBT 2 exam.

CBT 2 exam will be held in March

RRB ALP 2nd stage exam will be conducted in March. As per the released dates, it will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025.

