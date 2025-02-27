RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT: RRB ALP recruitment exam results declared, check steps to download

RRB ALP Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT-1 exam results for 2024. Candidates can check their results on the regional RRB websites and prepare for the CBT-2 exam in March 2025.

RRB ALP Result: Candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP recruitment exam should note this important update. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results of Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP Exam Result 2024) Recruitment CBT-1 exam. RRB has activated the link of the results on the regional websites of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ajmer and other cities. Candidates can check the results by clicking on the link available on the official website.

RRB ALP Result Exam Dates

Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment Examination was conducted by RRB on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. After the exam was conducted, the provisional answer key was released. Candidates were then given an opportunity to raise objections to the answer key. Now, the board has announced the final results. Candidates can view their results on the official website. Additionally, if desired, the results can also be accessed by following the simple steps provided below.

RRB ALP CBT-2 Exam 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the regional websites of RRB. Here, click on 'CEN-01/2024 Result of 1st Stage CBT for Assistant Loco Pilots' available on the homepage.

Step 2: Enter your registration details. The RRB ALP result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and keep it for future reference

RRB ALP CBT-2 Exam 2025

Candidates appearing in RRB ALP CBT-1 exam will have to appear in the next phase of the recruitment process i.e. Phase 2. The schedule of the second phase examination has already been released by RRB. According to this, the second phase examination will be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. City slip for the exam will be released 10 days in advance. Candidates will be able to download it by entering the necessary details. The exam admit card will be released three days before the exam. Apart from ALP, RRB has also conducted the second phase examination for other posts including JE in March. A total of 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot will be recruited through this recruitment examination by the Railway Recruitment Board.

