CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025 application process to begin soon! Check exam dates, eligibility, fees & languages. Prepare for the Common University Entrance Test!

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

CUET UG 2025: Students preparing for the CUET UG 2025 exam must note this important update. The website cuet.nta.nic.in has been launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025). The application process is expected to begin soon with the release of a notification by NTA. Along with the brochure, details and important dates for the CUET UG exam will be announced.

CUET UG 2025: University admission

You will have to appear in this exam to get admission in prestigious institutes/colleges across the country. All eligible students can fill the online form as soon as the application period begins. Please note that application forms will not be accepted in any other way.

Also read: JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now

To appear for CUET UG exam, students must have passed class 12th from a recognized board or must be studying in Intermediate class.

CUET UG 2025: Application Fees

According to the pattern of last year, students who apply for 3 subjects and are from the general category will have to deposit Rs 1000. OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 900 and SC/ST/PH category will have to pay Rs 800. On adding additional subjects after three subjects, the general category will have to pay Rs 400 per subject, EWS/OBC will have to pay Rs 375 and SC/ST/PH category will have to pay Rs 350. If there is a change in the fee this year, it will be updated as soon as the brochure is released.

Also read: RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

CUET UG 2025: exam to be conducted in 13 languages

CUET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages across the country. The 13 languages prescribed for the exam are Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. This year's exam can be organized by NTA in the month of May / June 2025. Detailed details related to the exam will be updated as soon as the brochure is released by NTA.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now iwh

JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last date to apply for session-2 exam is close, apply now iwh

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last date to apply for session-2 exam is close, apply now

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cutoff and toppers list iwh

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cutoff and toppers list

Recent Stories

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghat during Budget session

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghats during Budget session

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop AJR

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25 ATG

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity AJR

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity

'Will lead Ohio to be top state in the country...' Indian origin Vivek Ramaswamy declares candidacy for Ohio Governor; WATCH anr

'I am honoured...' Vivek Ramaswamy declares candidature for Ohio Governor; WATCH

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon