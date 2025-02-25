CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025: Students preparing for the CUET UG 2025 exam must note this important update. The website cuet.nta.nic.in has been launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025). The application process is expected to begin soon with the release of a notification by NTA. Along with the brochure, details and important dates for the CUET UG exam will be announced.

CUET UG 2025: University admission

You will have to appear in this exam to get admission in prestigious institutes/colleges across the country. All eligible students can fill the online form as soon as the application period begins. Please note that application forms will not be accepted in any other way.

To appear for CUET UG exam, students must have passed class 12th from a recognized board or must be studying in Intermediate class.

CUET UG 2025: Application Fees

According to the pattern of last year, students who apply for 3 subjects and are from the general category will have to deposit Rs 1000. OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 900 and SC/ST/PH category will have to pay Rs 800. On adding additional subjects after three subjects, the general category will have to pay Rs 400 per subject, EWS/OBC will have to pay Rs 375 and SC/ST/PH category will have to pay Rs 350. If there is a change in the fee this year, it will be updated as soon as the brochure is released.

CUET UG 2025: exam to be conducted in 13 languages

CUET UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages across the country. The 13 languages prescribed for the exam are Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. This year's exam can be organized by NTA in the month of May / June 2025. Detailed details related to the exam will be updated as soon as the brochure is released by NTA.

