AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

AIIMS Delhi has announced the NORCET 8 exam for Nursing Officer recruitment, with the application process starting on February 24, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online until March 17, 2025, through the official website.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

AIIMS NORCET: Candidates preparing for the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam should take note: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has released the notification for the Joint Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET 8) for Nursing Officer Recruitment. The application process has officially begun on February 24, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official website of AIIMS aiimsexams.ac.in or from the direct link given on this page. The last date for filling the form is March 17, 2025.

AIIMS NORCET: Important Dates to Note

Starting date of application- February 24, 2025
Last date to fill the application form- March 17, 2025
Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary- April 12, 2025
Date of stage 2 examination- May 2, 2025

Also read: How to become a government school teacher in India

AIIMS NORCET: Eligibility & Criteria

To appear in this recruitment exam, the candidate must have passed BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing from a recognized university/institute. Apart from this, the candidates must be registered as nurse and midwife with the Indian or State Nursing Council. The candidate must have worked in a 50-bed hospital for 2 years. Apart from this, the minimum age of the candidate has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age at 30 years. Candidates coming from reserved category will be given relaxation in upper age as per rules.

AIIMS NORCET: Steps to follow 

•    To apply for this recruitment, visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
•    On the home page of the website, click on Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-8) in Important Announcements.
•    Register by clicking on the New Registration link.
•    After registration, candidates should complete the application process through login.
•    Pay the prescribed application fee and take a printout of the application form.

Also read: CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

