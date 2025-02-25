AIIMS NORCET 8: Online application begins for Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam, check eligibility and more

AIIMS Delhi has announced the NORCET 8 exam for Nursing Officer recruitment, with the application process starting on February 24, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online until March 17, 2025, through the official website.

AIIMS NORCET: Important Dates to Note

Starting date of application- February 24, 2025

Last date to fill the application form- March 17, 2025

Online (CBT) for Stage I NORCET Preliminary- April 12, 2025

Date of stage 2 examination- May 2, 2025

AIIMS NORCET: Eligibility & Criteria

To appear in this recruitment exam, the candidate must have passed BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing from a recognized university/institute. Apart from this, the candidates must be registered as nurse and midwife with the Indian or State Nursing Council. The candidate must have worked in a 50-bed hospital for 2 years. Apart from this, the minimum age of the candidate has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age at 30 years. Candidates coming from reserved category will be given relaxation in upper age as per rules.

AIIMS NORCET: Steps to follow

• To apply for this recruitment, visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

• On the home page of the website, click on Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-8) in Important Announcements.

• Register by clicking on the New Registration link.

• After registration, candidates should complete the application process through login.

• Pay the prescribed application fee and take a printout of the application form.

