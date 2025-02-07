Career

CBSE boards: How to use Pomodoro technique for better focus

Image credits: Getty

What is Pomodoro?

The Pomodoro technique involves studying for 25 minutes, followed by a 5-minute break. After four study sessions, you take a longer 15-30 minute break.

Image credits: Getty

Set a timer

You can use a timer to keep track of your 25-minute study session. This will help you stay focused.

Image credits: Getty

Don’t be distracted

During the 25-minute study block, focus only on your work and don’t procrastinate. Avoid distractions like phones and TV.

Image credits: Getty

Take short breaks

After each 25-minute study period, take a 5-minute break. Relax, stretch, or grab a drink to refresh your mind.

Image credits: Getty

Use longer breaks wisely

After completing four sessions like these, take a 15-30 minute break. Use this time to relax, listen to music, walk around, or have a snack.

Image credits: Freepik

Prevent burnout

The Pomodoro technique helps prevent mental fatigue and keeps you motivated to study for longer periods. 

Image credits: Getty

Improves focus and productivity

This simple study strategy will help you stay focused, improve your concentration. and productivity during your exams.

Image credits: Getty

7 free tools every content creator should know about

SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Released: Check easy steps to download

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita's rise in food industry

6 tips for building a strong LinkedIn profile to land your dream job