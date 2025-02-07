Career
The Pomodoro technique involves studying for 25 minutes, followed by a 5-minute break. After four study sessions, you take a longer 15-30 minute break.
You can use a timer to keep track of your 25-minute study session. This will help you stay focused.
During the 25-minute study block, focus only on your work and don’t procrastinate. Avoid distractions like phones and TV.
After each 25-minute study period, take a 5-minute break. Relax, stretch, or grab a drink to refresh your mind.
After completing four sessions like these, take a 15-30 minute break. Use this time to relax, listen to music, walk around, or have a snack.
The Pomodoro technique helps prevent mental fatigue and keeps you motivated to study for longer periods.
This simple study strategy will help you stay focused, improve your concentration. and productivity during your exams.
