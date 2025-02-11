ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result announced: Check on icmai.in, only 17.77% students passed in Intermediate

ICMAI CMA Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the CMA Inter and Final results for December 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official website, icmai.in, using their registration number and password.

ICMAI CMA Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Inter and Final results. ICMA has announced the results for the December 2024 session on the official website icmai.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results by entering the registration number and password to check the CMA result.

ICMAI CMA Result: Pass percentage

According to the notification issued by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, 29,349 candidates appeared in Group 1 of the Intermediate Examination held in December. Out of these, only 4,275 candidates passed. The total pass percentage for this group was recorded at 16.10 percent. Whereas, 13,381 candidates appeared in Group 2, out of which 3,839 candidates passed. In this way, 28.69 percent students passed in this group. Apart from this, a total of 17.77 percent students passed in both the groups

ICMAI CMA Result: Follow these easy steps to check CMA result

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI, icmai.in.

Step 2: Cick on the Students tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Go to 'Students Connect Portal' and select the 'Exam' tab.

Step 4: Click on the CMA December 2024 Result link.

Step 5: Enter your registration number and password to log in. Now download and save your scorecard.

Apart from this, UGC NET December result can also be announced soon. NTA may announce the results on the official website in the coming days. After the results are released, candidates can check it on the portal

