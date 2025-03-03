REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

REET 2025 exam was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025. The REET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released soon by RBSE on reet2024.co.in, allowing candidates to estimate their scores and raise objections if needed.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

REET 2025: Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination (REET) 2025 was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025 at the examination centres across the state. Following the successful completion of the exam, the REET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released soon by RBSE. As per media reports, the answer key will be available online this week on the official portal reet2024.co.in. Once released, candidates can compare their responses with the answer key to estimate their probable scores.

REET 2025 Answer Key: Raise objections

In the REET Answer Key 2025, if any candidate is not satisfied with any answer given in it, then they will be able to register an objection through online mode on the dates fixed by the board. To register an objection, candidates will have to pay online per question.

Also read: CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG exam begins, check application process and exam date

REET 2025 Answer Key: Qualifying marks to pass

The qualifying marks for passing the exam have already been determined by the Rajasthan Board. The qualifying marks for Level 1 and Level 2 according to the category are as follows-

•    General Category: 60%
•    ST: 55 percent (TSP: 36%)
•    SC/ OBC/ MBC/ EWS: 55 percent
•    Ex-servicemen/widow: 50 per cent
•    PWD: 40%
•    Sahariya tribe: 36 percent

Also read: RRB JE Result 2025: RRB JE result to be declared soon, CBT-2 exam will be held on March 20

REET 2025 Result date 

Once the answer key is released, any objections submitted will be reviewed and resolved by a team of experts appointed by the board. Based on this evaluation, the final answer key will be prepared, and the candidates' results will be determined accordingly. The final answer key will be published along with the results. Candidates should note that the final answer key is conclusive, and no further objections will be entertained.

A total of 14,29,800 candidates had applied for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination. Among them, 3,46,625 candidates registered for the Level 1 exam, 9,68,501 candidates applied for the Level 2 exam, and 1,14,696 candidates opted to appear for both levels.

