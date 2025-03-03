RRB JE Result 2025: RRB JE result to be declared soon, CBT-2 exam will be held on March 20

RRB JE 2025 results for the first phase exam are expected soon. Candidates can check their results on rrbcdg.gov.in. Successful candidates will appear for CBT-2 on March 20, 2025.

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:20 AM IST

RRB JE Result 2025: The first phase examination of Junior Engineer- CEN 3/2024 (JE and other posts) recruitment was conducted by RRB from December 16 to 18, 2024 at the designated examination centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for this recruitment examination are eagerly awaiting the release of the results, which may be announced soon. The results will be published online on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh, rrbcdg.gov.in, where you can check your result. No candidate will be informed about the result through offline medium.

RRB JE Result 2025: CBT-2 exam

Candidates who will be successful in the CBT exam will be considered qualified to appear in the second stage examination. Computer Based Test (CBT-2) will be conducted on March 20, 2025.

RRB JE Result 2025: Steps to check the result

•    To check RRB JE Result, visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
•    On the home page of the website, click on the button related to CEN 3/2024 (JE and other posts).
•    Click on the link related to the result.
•    Check the result by entering the login credentials or from the merit list

RRB JE Result 2025: admit card for CBT-2 exam

The Junior Engineer CBT 2 exam is to be organized by RRB on March 20. The admit cards of the candidates who qualify for the second stage exam will be made available 4 days before the exam date.

All the candidates should note that 10 days prior to the exam date, the RRB will release the Exam City Intimation Slip for download so that the candidates can get information about their exam city and can prepare for their advance journey.

Candidates should keep in mind that the exam city cannot be used as an admit card. They must carry the admit card and a valid identity card to the examination centre for verification purposes. Without the admit card and ID card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

