    CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details and learn to download admit card here

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 term 2 exams to begin on April 26. Class 10 admit cards for term 2 are yet to be released by the board. Students can view their CBSE class 10 sample papers with their marking schemes on the board website to get a view of paper patterns. 

    Students can download the CBSE Board exam Class 10 sample papers from the website, cbseacademic.nic.in. The admit cards will be updated on the cbse.gov.in.

    As prescribed earlier, the CBSE exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. The CBSE term 2 papers include both objective and subjective questions based on the case, situation, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The duration of the exams will be of two hours.

    CBSE hall tickets are required to enter the exam centres. When the CBSE term 2 admission cards are released, students must use their user ids and passwords to access them. The CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline at numerous examination centres around the country.

    Learn to download the Admit card?

    1) Navigate the cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in sites.
    2) Click on the present link on the Class 10 term 2 admit card. 
    3) Fill in the details, id and password.
    5) Download and take a printout of the downloaded admit card.

    In the view of COVID-19, students were expected to wear masks, practise social distancing, and observe other COVID rules as specified on the admission card for term 1. Certain things were also prohibited for students by the CBSE. Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and other electronic equipment are not permitted in the exam centre.

    Also Read: BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

    Also Read: CMAT 2022: Exams to begin from April 9; check how to download admit card, guidelines

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2 | Check new dates here

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
