    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here

    Those who enroll for UPSC NDA 2022 will be summoned on September 4, 2022, Sunday.

    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission has posted the notification for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam 2 2022 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are unmarried (male and female) can also submit their application for the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022, upsconline.nic.in. With the NDA's 150th Course and the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course, the commission has 400 places available for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings. 

    Candidates who completed class 12th education are eligible to appear in the exam. Once the application link is activated, they are advised to submit their application before June 14, 2022. 

    The commission will hold an interview round, which SSB will administer after passing the written exam.

    Here's how to apply for the UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2022 
    1) Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in
    2) Register using details of yours.
    3) Post-registration, fill up your application form.
    4) Now, upload the documents
    5) After all the process, now submit the application form 

    Fees for the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022
    For application, it's Rs 100, and for SC/ST/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs, no fee. 

    The Eligibility Conditions for the UPSC NDA 2 2022
    1) Education qualification,
    1) For Army Wing: Candidates who have completed the class 12th or an equivalent examination administered by a State Education Board or a University.
    2) For Air Force and Naval Wings: Class 12th pass with Physics and Mathematics from a State Education Board or a university following the 10+2 schooling pattern.
    3) Candidates taking the class 12th exam under the 10+2 school education pattern or an equivalent test can apply for this exam.

    2) Age limit, 
    1) 15.7 to 18.7 years (Only unmarried male/female candidates born not previously than January 2, 2004, and later than January 1, 2007, are eligible)

    3) About the nationality,
    1) Candidate must be unmarried male/female and must be
    2) Candidate must be a citizen of India
    3) or Candidate, a subject of Bhutan, a subject of Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee, who arrived in India before January 1, 1962, intending to settle permanently in India.
    4) A person of Indian origin who has moved to India from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, or Vietnam, to settle permanently. Provided, however, that the Candidate belongs to one of the above categories and is a person in whose favour the Government of India has issued a certificate of eligibility. Candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal, on the other hand, will not need a certificate of eligibility.

    Selection criteria for the UPSC NDA 2 2022
    It will be based on two rounds,
    1) A written test of 900 marks
    2) SSB Interview/Personality Test for 900 marks

    The pattern for the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022
    1) There will be questions from two subjects, mathematics, and Science.
    2) Maths will have 120 questions, and Science will have 150 questions.
    3) Maths receives 300 points, while Science receives 600 points.
    4) Each section will have a time limit of two hours and thirty minutes.

    Admit card of the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022
    The admit card will be available on the UPSC official website in the second or third week of August 2022. Candidates can get their admit cards by entering their registration number and birth date.

    Result of the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022
    The commission will compile a list of candidates' roll numbers who will be considered for the next round of recruiting.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
