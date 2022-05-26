Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022: RBSE likely to announce 8th, 5th results of entire state together

    In the state, 27,23,000 kids in the fifth and eighth grades are awaiting their results. The fifth board will yield a 100 percent score, however the eighth board would fail the pupils this time.

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022 RBSE likely to announce 8th 5th results of entire state together gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 26, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    The results of the fifth and eighth grade board exams will be released soon. The outcome was supposed to be completed on Wednesday, but it was postponed owing to several irregularities. Efforts are now being made to publish the results by Friday. 

    In the state, 27,23,000 kids in the fifth and eighth grades are awaiting their results. The fifth board will yield a 100 percent score, however the eighth board would fail the pupils this time.

    These classes were examined on a board pattern by the Registrar Education Departmental Examination Office of the Directorate of Elementary Education. Along with the exam, the copy checking task was accomplished. The result is nearly complete, however in certain districts it has been halted owing to a lack of finalisation. The outcome is anticipated to be announced on Thursday or Friday. 

    Also Read | REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

    Here's how to check results: 

    • Visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in for further information.
    • Click on the link that says "Rajasthan Class 5th Result" or "Rajasthan Class 8th Result" on the webpage.
    • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and any other information requested.
    • Your RBSE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
    • Take a printout of the RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2022 for future reference.

    Dr. B.D., Minister of Education, will click the first button on the computer to announce the test results. Because of the attempt to declare the results of the entire state at the same time, the results are not being declared in certain districts even after preparation.

    Also Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here's how the board has planned to check answer sheets

    In the state, 12, 63,000  students from the eighth board took the test, while 14 lakh 60 thousand students from the fifth board took the exam. Following a two-year revision to the Right to Education Act, there is now a provision to fail pupils in the class VIII board if they have less than a passing grade. At the same time, all fifth-grade children can pass. If a student fails to take the exam, he may be suspended.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National education survey NAS 2022 throws up shocking results

    National education survey throws up shocking results

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit - adt

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

    NATA 2022: Registration deadline extended until May 28, Know details here - adt

    NATA 2022: Registration deadline extended until May 28, Know details here

    CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Here s how the board has planned to check answer sheets gcw

    CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here's how the board has planned to check answer sheets

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here- adt

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board to release class 12th result on May 26, Know websites here

    Recent Stories

    Texas student found with firearms outside high school after mass shooting horror - adt

    Texas student found with firearms outside high school after mass shooting horror

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26 Thursday; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26; here is how you can get rewards

    Twitter annual meeting didn't mention Elon Musk s halted takeover gcw

    Twitter annual meeting didn't mention Elon Musk's 'halted' takeover

    Punjab Government to present paperless Budget announces CM Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Punjab Government to present paperless Budget, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

    National education survey NAS 2022 throws up shocking results

    National education survey throws up shocking results

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon