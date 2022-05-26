Rajasthan Board Result 2022: RBSE likely to announce 8th, 5th results of entire state together

In the state, 27,23,000 kids in the fifth and eighth grades are awaiting their results. The fifth board will yield a 100 percent score, however the eighth board would fail the pupils this time.

The results of the fifth and eighth grade board exams will be released soon. The outcome was supposed to be completed on Wednesday, but it was postponed owing to several irregularities. Efforts are now being made to publish the results by Friday.

These classes were examined on a board pattern by the Registrar Education Departmental Examination Office of the Directorate of Elementary Education. Along with the exam, the copy checking task was accomplished. The result is nearly complete, however in certain districts it has been halted owing to a lack of finalisation. The outcome is anticipated to be announced on Thursday or Friday.

Here's how to check results:

Visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in for further information.

Click on the link that says "Rajasthan Class 5th Result" or "Rajasthan Class 8th Result" on the webpage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and any other information requested.

Your RBSE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2022 for future reference.

Dr. B.D., Minister of Education, will click the first button on the computer to announce the test results. Because of the attempt to declare the results of the entire state at the same time, the results are not being declared in certain districts even after preparation.

In the state, 12, 63,000 students from the eighth board took the test, while 14 lakh 60 thousand students from the fifth board took the exam. Following a two-year revision to the Right to Education Act, there is now a provision to fail pupils in the class VIII board if they have less than a passing grade. At the same time, all fifth-grade children can pass. If a student fails to take the exam, he may be suspended.