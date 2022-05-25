Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here's how the board has planned to check answer sheets

    CBSE will also appoint centre nodal supervisors to oversee the operation of the centres. Each centre will have a team that includes a head examiner, an assistant head examiner, coordinators, and evaluators.

    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finished its class 10th board examinations, and class 12 exams are scheduled to be completed shortly as well. Over 21 lakh children registered to take the CBSE 10th examinations, with another 15 lakh enrolling for class 10 exams. After two years, these students took written examinations. Not only students, but also the board, will be reviewing written test response scripts after a lengthy period of time. No wonder the board is prepared and has established extra arrangements to ensure fair and timely testing.

    CBSE has established a significant number of assessment centres to evaluate response scripts. In comparison to previous years, the number of evaluation centres has grown. The quantity of copies to be checked in each day will also be enhanced, CBSE announced ahead of the examinations in a video conference. The board intends to include more instructors in the verification process.

    To guarantee fairness, the question sets will be colour coded. Color green, for example, may be a code for set 1, and coordinator green will be in charge of checking it. After one person has reviewed the copy, it will be cross-checked across assessors. This ensures that there are no totalling or calculating errors. If there is an error, it will be corrected.

    The amount of time allotted to each subject for evaluation will be restricted. For example, topic A checking will be scheduled to be finished within 10 days on average. This ensures that checks and computations are completed on time.

    The term 2 CBSE results will include not only the marks received in the written test, but also the overall score comprised of term 1, term 2 scores, and internal assessment. The Board has not disclosed the exact weightage awarded to each section; nonetheless, students are requesting that term 1 be given the least weightage owing to alleged cheating.

