    CUET 2022: As UG registration reopens, know how to apply, eligibility criteria and more

    As of the second round of registrations, 9,50,804 applicants had enrolled for CUET 2022. It will be held for admission to 86 institutions, 43 of which will be central universities, 13 of which will be state universities, 12 of which will be considered universities, and 18 of which will be private universities.

    CUET 2022 As UG registration reopens know how to apply eligibility criteria and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application procedure has been triggered for the third time. The exam for admission to top institutions around the country will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. Interested candidates could apply for CUET 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Eligibility criteria

    A applicant must have completed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board; however, certain participating colleges, such as the DU, have particular qualifying requirements. A applicant must have passed class 12 with at least 60% in order to get admitted to DU via CUET. Candidates in the OBC (NCL) category must have a minimum of 55%, while those in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have a minimum of 50%.

    Documents required

    • Class 10 marksheet
    • Class 12 marksheet
    • A passport-sized picture
    • Signature of the candidate
    • Identification using a photograph (Aadhaar card)
    • Certificate of Category (if applicable)

    Here's how to apply for it?

    Step 1: Go to the CUET official website (cuet.samarth.ac.in).
    Step 2: Go to the webpage and click on the application process link.
    Step 3: Fill in the blanks with your personal and academic information.
    Step 4: Submit your application and pay the application cost.
    Step 5: Keep the acknowledgment for future reference or use.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
