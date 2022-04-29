ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for over 3000 apprentice position; Know age limit, stipend, more

The recruitment effort aims to fill 3614 posts in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector. According to the official announcement, the roles and number of available seats are provisional and subject to change dependent on the demands of the work centre.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has advertised for around 3600 apprentice vacancies. Candidates interested in pursuing apprenticeship training with ONGC should apply online at ongcindia.com. The application deadline is May 15 at 6 p.m.

Age: Individuals must be at least 18 years old and no older than 24 years old to register as of May 15. That is, the candidate's birth date must fall between May 15, 1998 and May 15, 2004.

Selection process: The marks gained in the qualifying examination would be used to choose apprentices. On the event of a tie in the merit list, the individual of greater age would be given precedence.

Each role has its own set of qualifying requirements. Candidates are required to check the website. It should be noted that all positions provided have a 12-month training period.

Apprentices would receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 7,700 to Rs 9,000. They are not eligible to compensation for boarding or housing costs spent during the training period. In addition, ONGC would not give any cash aid for transportation.

