One-Year BEd Course from 2026-27: What are the new rules and who is eligible to take admission

BEd Course: The one-year BEd course is set to begin once again, following recent approval from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for its resumption. According to media reports, the Central Government has now officially approved the NCTE Regulation 2025. With this approval, the structure of the BEd course will undergo significant changes. Here's a detailed breakdown of the new rules and updates concerning this degree.

To pursue a one-year BEd programme, specific educational qualifications are required.

• As per the new rules, candidates who wish to apply for a one-year BEd programme should have a postgraduate degree.

• Apart from postgraduate degree holders, candidates with four-year graduation degree can also apply for admission in this course.

Candidates who have a 3-year graduate degree, must pursue a 2-year BEd course. Along with this, four-year integrated BEd and two-year BEd degree holders can also apply for admission in one-year MEd degree.

One Year BEd Course closed in the year 2014

The one-year BEd programme was discontinued in the year 2014. NCTE has now decided to restart this course after 11 years. The detailed guidelines will be issued in this regard soon. After this, candidates will be able to get information about this.

One Year BEd, MEd Course: When will the one-year BEd and MEd courses start

Preparations are underway to start admission in one-year BEd and MEd courses from the next academic session 2026-27. All the necessary preparations related to this are being completed so that this course can be started from next year. This change in the curriculum is being made under the New Education Policy 2020.

The introduction of the one-year BEd course will undoubtedly save candidates valuable time. In addition to this, the duration reduction will also help lower the overall costs, including fees and other expenses that were previously spread over two years. Moreover, working professionals will also find it easier to take a one-year break from work to pursue this course. This change makes the programme more efficient and affordable for aspiring teachers.

