One-Year BEd Course from 2026-27: What are the new rules and who is eligible to take admission

One-year BEd course resumes in 2026-27! Learn about the new NCTE rules, eligibility criteria, and how it saves time & costs for aspiring teachers. 

One-Year BEd Course from 2026-27: What are the new rules and who is eligible to take admission iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

BEd Course: The one-year BEd course is set to begin once again, following recent approval from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for its resumption. According to media reports, the Central Government has now officially approved the NCTE Regulation 2025. With this approval, the structure of the BEd course will undergo significant changes. Here's a detailed breakdown of the new rules and updates concerning this degree.

To pursue a one-year BEd programme, specific educational qualifications are required.
•    As per the new rules, candidates who wish to apply for a one-year BEd programme should have a postgraduate degree. 
•    Apart from postgraduate degree holders, candidates with four-year graduation degree can also apply for admission in this course.
Candidates who have a 3-year graduate degree, must pursue a 2-year BEd course. Along with this, four-year integrated BEd and two-year BEd degree holders can also apply for admission in one-year MEd degree. 

Also read: UGC NET December Result Announced: Follow these steps to download the score card

One Year BEd Course closed in the year 2014

The one-year BEd programme was discontinued in the year 2014. NCTE has now decided to restart this course after 11 years. The detailed guidelines will be issued in this regard soon. After this, candidates will be able to get information about this.

One Year BEd, MEd Course: When will the one-year BEd and MEd courses start 

Preparations are underway to start admission in one-year BEd and MEd courses from the next academic session 2026-27. All the necessary preparations related to this are being completed so that this course can be started from next year. This change in the curriculum is being made under the New Education Policy 2020. 

Also read: What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice for you?

The introduction of the one-year BEd course will undoubtedly save candidates valuable time. In addition to this, the duration reduction will also help lower the overall costs, including fees and other expenses that were previously spread over two years. Moreover, working professionals will also find it easier to take a one-year break from work to pursue this course. This change makes the programme more efficient and affordable for aspiring teachers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GATE 2025 Answer Key: Check the tentative dates for the release of GATE 2025 answer key on gate2025.iitr.ac.in iwh

GATE 2025 Answer Key: Check the tentative dates for the release of GATE 2025 answer key on gate2025.iitr.ac.in

UGC NET December Result Announced: Follow these steps to download the score card iwh

UGC NET December Result Announced: Follow these steps to download the score card

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today iwh

UPSC CSE 2025: Last chance to apply for Civil Services Exam, application window closes today

UPPSC PCS 2025: Application for PCS exam begins, 200 vacancies open, fill the form by March 24 iwh

UPPSC PCS 2025: Application for PCS exam begins, 200 vacancies open, fill the form by March 24

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2025: Check steps to download hall ticket via official website link at bie.ap.gov.in iwh

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2025: Check steps to download hall ticket via official link at bie.ap.gov.in

Recent Stories

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report AJR

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch] NTI

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch]

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Will Rohit-Kohli be able to continue their consistency against arch-rivals? dmn

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Will Rohit-Kohli be able to continue their consistency against arch-rivals?

Dragon Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's film collects THIS much; Check HERE NTI

Dragon Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's film collects THIS much; Check HERE

'In more pain...': Pope Francis remains in critical condition, not at immediate risk of death: Vatican shk

'In more pain...': Pope Francis remains in critical condition, not at immediate risk of death: Vatican

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon