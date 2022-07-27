Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022: Class 10, Class 12 results out; here's how to check scores

    Students who sat the test may view the MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022 at www.mpsos.nic.in or Sarkari Result. To view MP Open School Result 2022, all regular and private Students must enter their class and roll number in the login box.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh State Open School issued the Xth and XII Class results of this scheme exam on July 26. Now is the time for all students who applied for this exam and completed it in June to check their results. MPSOS tenth and twelfth class results are now available on the official websites mpsos.nic.in and mpsos.mponline.gov.in.

    Students who sat the test may view the MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2022 at www.mpsos.nic.in or Sarkari Result. To view MP Open School Result 2022, all regular and private Students must enter their class and roll number in the login box. Private and regular students can also access and download the MP Board Open School Result 2022 via the official website.

    Here are few steps to check Ruk jana Nahi Result listed below.

    • Students can first visit the official website at http://www.mpsos.nic.in/.
    • Following the discovery of the examination result link on the home page
    • Select the Class 10th & 12th exam result link by clicking on it.
    • Enter your roll number, name, registration number, and date of birth.
    • Click the submit button.
    • The outcome will be presented on the screen.
    • Examine your work and save it.
    • Take a printout of your grade sheet for future reference.

    Official Websites:

    • http://www.mpsos.nic.in/
    • https://mpsos.mponline.gov.in/

    The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the "Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme" for 10th and 12th grade students. Students who did not pass their final board exam papers will be entitled to repeat the exam the following year.

    Students who are unhappy with their MPSOS 2022 results may request a reconsideration. This section offers information about the MPSOS reassessment of the 10th and 12th grades in 2022.

