Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here

    Candidates can review and download the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and Master Question Papers from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
     

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    The answer key for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examinations 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can review and download the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and Master Question Papers from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

    The 3-year LLB program's entrance exam was held in two shifts on July 21, while the 5-year exam was held in one shift on July 22. Candidates may file objections through the TS LAWCET official website until July 28.

    Know how to download the TS LAWCET answer key 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in
    2) Click on the 'Master Question Papers' link on the homepage
    3) Select relevant shift
    4) The TS LAWCET answer key will be displayed on the screen
    5) Download and take a printout

    Between July 26 and July 28, 2022, candidates may file objections to the TS LAWCET answer key. The university will announce the results in the first week of August 2022. To qualify for the LAWCET entrance exam, candidates must score at least 42 out of 120 marks (35 per cent). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for ranking for SC and ST candidates.

    Know the important dates of TS LAWCET 2022:
    1) July 26, 2022 - TS LAWCET answer key 2022 
    2) July 26 to July 28, 2022 (until 5 pm) - Objection window
    3) Likely by August 15, 2022 - TS LAWCET Result 2022 

    Also Read: TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key to be released on July 26; know how to download, qualifying marks here

    Also Read: TS LAWCET 2022: Deadline to submit forms extended till July 15; know details

    Also Read: TS LAWCET 2022: Hall tickets released; know how to download

     

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download

    Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30 here s all you need to know gcw

    Karnataka CET 2022 results to be declared on July 30; here's all you need to know

    UPSSSC PET 2022: Deadline for registration process ends on July 27; know how to apply, exam pattern -adt

    UPSSSC PET 2022: Deadline for registration process ends on July 27; know how to apply, exam pattern

    MHT CET 2022 Admit card for PCM to be released today here is how you can download it gcw

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCM to be released today; here is how you can download it

    AP EAMCET 2022 results declared know how to check scores merit list courses offered and more gcw

    AP EAMCET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores, courses offered and more

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED quizzes Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee-ayh

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon - adt

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa not hiding, expected to return to Sri Lanka soon

    football First Pictures: cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United Carrington training ground; alex Ferguson joins showdown talks snt

    First Pictures: Ronaldo at Man United training ground; Ferguson joins showdown talks

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon