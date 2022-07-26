TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here

Candidates can review and download the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and Master Question Papers from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The answer key for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examinations 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can review and download the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and Master Question Papers from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The 3-year LLB program's entrance exam was held in two shifts on July 21, while the 5-year exam was held in one shift on July 22. Candidates may file objections through the TS LAWCET official website until July 28.

Know how to download the TS LAWCET answer key 2022:

1) Go to the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

2) Click on the 'Master Question Papers' link on the homepage

3) Select relevant shift

4) The TS LAWCET answer key will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take a printout

Between July 26 and July 28, 2022, candidates may file objections to the TS LAWCET answer key. The university will announce the results in the first week of August 2022. To qualify for the LAWCET entrance exam, candidates must score at least 42 out of 120 marks (35 per cent). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for ranking for SC and ST candidates.

Know the important dates of TS LAWCET 2022:

1) July 26, 2022 - TS LAWCET answer key 2022

2) July 26 to July 28, 2022 (until 5 pm) - Objection window

3) Likely by August 15, 2022 - TS LAWCET Result 2022

