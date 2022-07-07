Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha CPET 2022: Exam schedule released for entrance exam; check details here

    The first test will be held on August 1, 2022, and will contain the subjects Anthropology Arts and Science in the first session, geography and marine science in the second session, and MBA exam in the third session.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    The Odisha Common Post Graduation Entrance Test, Odisha CPET 2022, would begin on August 1, 2022 and end on August 13, 2022, according to a notification published by the Higher Education Department. Candidates preparing for the exam should be aware that the department will administer the exam in three sessions.

    The department will hold the Odisha CPET 2022 Exam in three sessions. The first session will take place between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. The second Odisha CPET 2022 Exam will be held from 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The last session will take place from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

    The first test will be held on August 1, 2022, and will contain the subjects Anthropology Arts and Science in the first session, geography and marine science in the second session, and MBA exam in the third session. Exams in physics, microbiology, hindi, english, zoology, statistics, commerce, environmental science, sociology, economics, home science, nutrition, and many more subjects are set on August 2, 3, 4,5,6,8,10, 12, 13, this year. Candidates should be aware that the exam will not be held on August 7, 2022, August 9, 2022, or August 11, 2022.

    Students taking the Odisha CPET 2022 Exam will be given an extra 30 minutes to finish their examination. All of the examinations are for admission and are scheduled appropriately.

