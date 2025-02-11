NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date

NTPC is recruiting 475 Engineering Executive Trainees across various disciplines. The online application process is open until February 13, 2025, on the official website.

Updated: Feb 11, 2025

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has recently issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee. The online application process is currently open. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website https://ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply is February 13, 2025, which is drawing closer. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply for the vacancy today. 

NTPC Recruitment: more details

According to the information released by National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), a total of 475 posts are open. Out of these, 135 will be filled in Electrical and 180 in Mechanical department. Apart from this, 85 vacancies are available in Electronics/Instrumentation, 50 in Civil and 25 in Mining. 

The age of the applicants applying for this recruitment should not be more than 27 years. However, candidates of reserved category will be given relaxation as per the rules. To get information about the relaxation in age limit, candidates are advised to check the notification.

NTPC Recruitment 2025: important dates 

Start of online application for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment- January 30, 2025

Last date for online application for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment, February 13, 2025 

Candidates should keep in mind that the fee for this recruitment can be paid only through online mode. Also, for the convenience of the candidates, easy steps are also being given below, by following which the candidates can apply easily. 

NTPC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply online 

Step 1: For NTPC Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment, visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link under Recruitment for the post of EET-2024 through GATE 2024. 
Step 3: Register here and proceed with the application process. Now fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form. After this, take a printout for future reference.

