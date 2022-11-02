Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you know the answers to these 15 questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 14?

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan asked 15 questions in the latest episode of the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the quiz reality show he hosts. The questions came from diverse subjects, including Physics and Chemistry. Test yourself by answering 15 questions asked in the latest episode...

    KBC 14 Do you know the answers to these 15 questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    1. The name of which city is believed to literally mean the Gate of Bengal?

    A. Darbhanga
    B. Dadar
    C. Dausa
    D. Dhule


    Correct Answer: Darbhanga

    2. In August 2022, Germany started hi-tech trains based on what?

    A. Solar System
    B. Hydrogen
    C. Nuclear Power
    D. Wind Power


    Correct Answer: Hydrogen

    3. A planetarium was established in Kurukshetra in 2007. In whose memory is it named?

    A. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
    B. CV Raman
    C. Rakesh Sharma
    D. Kalpana Chawla


    Correct Answer: Kalpana Chawla

    4. The first Indian who led one of these organizations was appointed the High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand in 1950...

    A. Election Commission
    B. Indian Army
    C. Reserve Bank of India
    D. Supreme Court


    Correct Answer- Indian Army

    5. Who made the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi kept by Martin Luther King Jr in his office?

    A. Akbar Padamsee
    B. Laxman Pai
    C. Vasudev Gaitonde
    D. Upendra Maharathi


    Correct Answer: Upendra Maharathi

    6. The first player to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games for India in the year 1934?

    A. Balbir Singh
    B. Rashid Anwar
    C. Ram Meher
    D. Hari Singh


    Correct Answer: Rashid Anwar

    7. Which country will host the 2023 ICC One Day Cricket World Cup?

    A. Australia
    B. England
    C. Pakistan
    D. India


    Correct Answer- India

    8. What is the potential energy of an object on the ground?

    A. Kinetic energy
    B. Chemical energy
    C. Gravitational energy
    D. Nuclear energy


    Correct Answer: Gravitational Energy

    9. Which type of memory is permanent?

    A. RAM
    B. ROM
    C. BIOS
    D. CACHE


    Correct Answer- ROM

    10. What type of rain occurs when the raindrops freeze while falling?

    A. Sleet
    B. Snowfall
    C. Snowstorm
    D. Drizzle


    Correct Answer: Sleet

    11. What is the name of the smallest bone in the human body?

    A. Tibia
    B. Meta tarsal
    C. Phalangius
    D. Stapes


    Correct Answer- Steps

    12. In which direction do the roots of the plant grow?

    A. Downward
    B. Airflow
    C. Light
    D. Upward


    Correct Answer - Down

    13. Which application is used to make presentations?

    A. MS Access
    B. MS Word
    C. MS Excel
    D. MS Powerpoint


    Correct Answer- MS Powerpoint

    14. Which mathematician correctly calculated the length of a year up to the 6th digit after the decimal in the 10th century?

    A. Omar Khayyam
    B. Ahmad al-Nasawi
    C. Al-Beruni
    D. Ibn Sina


    Correct Answer: Omar Khayyam

    15. By what name is the chemical compound calcium sulphate known?

    A. Epsom salt
    B. Gypsum salt
    C. Blue vitriol
    D. Potash alum


    Correct Answer: Gypsum salt

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check - adt

    Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know how to check; other details here - adt

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know steps; other details here

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here - adt

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today here is how to check your scorecard gcw

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check your scorecard

    BSEH Class 10th 12th exams 2023 schedule announced Know how to register fees other details gcw

    BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule announced: Know how to register, fees, other details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check - adt

    Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day 7 days a week Reports gcw

    Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week: Reports

    Petrol diesel rates likely to be reduced by up to Rs 2 per litre: Report - adt

    Petrol, diesel rates likely to be reduced by up to Rs 2 per litre: Report

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We ended up in the place we deserved - Diego Simeone after Atletico Madrid finishes at the bottom-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We ended up in the place we deserved' - Simeone after Atletico finishes at the bottom

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon