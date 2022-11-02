Do you know the answers to these 15 questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 14?

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan asked 15 questions in the latest episode of the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the quiz reality show he hosts. The questions came from diverse subjects, including Physics and Chemistry. Test yourself by answering 15 questions asked in the latest episode...

1. The name of which city is believed to literally mean the Gate of Bengal?

A. Darbhanga

B. Dadar

C. Dausa

D. Dhule



Correct Answer: Darbhanga

2. In August 2022, Germany started hi-tech trains based on what?

A. Solar System

B. Hydrogen

C. Nuclear Power

D. Wind Power



Correct Answer: Hydrogen

3. A planetarium was established in Kurukshetra in 2007. In whose memory is it named?

A. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

B. CV Raman

C. Rakesh Sharma

D. Kalpana Chawla



Correct Answer: Kalpana Chawla

4. The first Indian who led one of these organizations was appointed the High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand in 1950...

A. Election Commission

B. Indian Army

C. Reserve Bank of India

D. Supreme Court



Correct Answer- Indian Army

5. Who made the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi kept by Martin Luther King Jr in his office?

A. Akbar Padamsee

B. Laxman Pai

C. Vasudev Gaitonde

D. Upendra Maharathi



Correct Answer: Upendra Maharathi

6. The first player to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games for India in the year 1934?

A. Balbir Singh

B. Rashid Anwar

C. Ram Meher

D. Hari Singh



Correct Answer: Rashid Anwar

7. Which country will host the 2023 ICC One Day Cricket World Cup?

A. Australia

B. England

C. Pakistan

D. India



Correct Answer- India

8. What is the potential energy of an object on the ground?

A. Kinetic energy

B. Chemical energy

C. Gravitational energy

D. Nuclear energy



Correct Answer: Gravitational Energy

9. Which type of memory is permanent?

A. RAM

B. ROM

C. BIOS

D. CACHE



Correct Answer- ROM

10. What type of rain occurs when the raindrops freeze while falling?

A. Sleet

B. Snowfall

C. Snowstorm

D. Drizzle



Correct Answer: Sleet

11. What is the name of the smallest bone in the human body?

A. Tibia

B. Meta tarsal

C. Phalangius

D. Stapes



Correct Answer- Steps

12. In which direction do the roots of the plant grow?

A. Downward

B. Airflow

C. Light

D. Upward



Correct Answer - Down

13. Which application is used to make presentations?

A. MS Access

B. MS Word

C. MS Excel

D. MS Powerpoint



Correct Answer- MS Powerpoint

14. Which mathematician correctly calculated the length of a year up to the 6th digit after the decimal in the 10th century?

A. Omar Khayyam

B. Ahmad al-Nasawi

C. Al-Beruni

D. Ibn Sina



Correct Answer: Omar Khayyam

15. By what name is the chemical compound calcium sulphate known?

A. Epsom salt

B. Gypsum salt

C. Blue vitriol

D. Potash alum



Correct Answer: Gypsum salt