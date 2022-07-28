Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPPSC Pre Result 2022 declared; know how to check score and other details

    The commission has published a list of shortlisted applicants for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022, along with their roll numbers. Students who took the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam on June 12, 2022, may get their UPPSC Result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) issued the UPPSC PCS Result 2022 on its website. The commission has published a list of shortlisted applicants for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022, along with their roll numbers. Students who took the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam on June 12, 2022, may get their UPPSC Result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

    How to download the 2022 UPPSC Pre-Result?

    Step 1: To begin, you must go to the UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
    Step 2: Following that, a link titled "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES(MAINS) EXAM-2022" will appear. Click on that link. Click the hyperlink.
    Step 3: Download the UPPSC Prelims Result 2022 
    Step 4. Verify the roll numbers.

    In the preliminary exam, the commission shortlisted 5964 individuals. According to the UPPSC Result Notice, 329310 applicants took the test.

    The date and time of the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam will be announced later. In addition, the commission will issue a press release on the application and the price for the main test. Students are urged to monitor the UPPSC official website for the most recent details on the main exam.

    The exam is being held by the UPPSC in order to fill 250 positions such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandant Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector, and others.

